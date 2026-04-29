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Rising high cost of living in low poor income asia people family. Past due bill debt home loan money issue young adult asian couple man woman worry shock sad tired stress in raise tax rate crisis
April 29, 2026 9:24 AM 3 min read

Hilton CEO Drops 'C-Shaped Economy' Thesis As Travel Demand Broadens Beyond Luxury

Nassetta said he expects improving performance in lower- and mid-tier segments for the rest of the year, with demand shifting away from luxury and upper-upscale travel toward a more balanced mix.

What Is A C-Shaped Economy?

The term is Nassetta’s play on the widely discussed K-shaped economy — a split in which high-earners pull ahead while lower-income consumers fall behind. Nassetta said macro forces, including falling inflation, expectations of lower interest rates and heavy AI investment, are “benefiting the middle and lower income consumer and driving broader demand growth.”

He acknowledged the Iran war’s energy price spike but said investors should “forget, for the moment, the spike in energy prices and oil because of the war” when assessing these broader structural trends.

Hilton reported higher first-quarter earnings, with RevPAR up 3.6%, net income rising to $383 million, and adjusted EBITDA increasing to $901 million. The company raised its full-year outlook and expects continued growth in revenue and profitability, along with $3.5 billion in shareholder returns.

Broader Economy Still Sending Mixed Signals

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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