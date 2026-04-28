Enphase Energy Stock Slides On Mixed Q1 Earnings Despite New Data Center Plans

Enphase Energy shares are under pressure. Why is ENPH stock trading lower?

Enphase Energy Reported Mixed Q1 Results

Enphase Energy posted first-quarter revenue of $282.90 million, missing the consensus estimate of $283.72 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported adjusted earnings of 47 cents per share for the quarter, beating estimates of 42 cents per share.

Enphase said it shipped approximately 1.41 million microinverters and 103.1 megawatt hours of IQ batteries in the quarter.

“We continue to ramp shipments of our commercial microinverter products from our U.S. manufacturing facilities. We started shipping the IQ9N-3P commercial microinverter … across the United States at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 and have been pleased with the feedback,” the company said.

Enphase generated $102.9 million in cash flow from operations and ended the first quarter with $930.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

Enphase expects second-quarter revenue to be in the range of $280 million to $310 million versus estimates of $298.71 million.

Enphase also announced that it’s developing a 1.25 MW IQ Solid-State Transformer (IQ SST) product for data centers, designed to deliver native 800 V DC output for next-generation AI racks. The company said full system demonstrations are expected later this year.

Enphase executives are discussing the quarter on an earnings call that started at 4:30 p.m. ET.

ENPH Shares Slip After The Close

ENPH Price Action: Enphase shares were down 6.12% in after-hours, trading at $32.20at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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