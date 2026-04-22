What's Going On With UnitedHealth Stock On Wednesday?

UnitedHealth Raises Outlook After Earnings Beat

UnitedHealth reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $7.23, surpassing the consensus estimate of $6.58, while revenues increased 2% year-over-year to $111.721 billion, also exceeding expectations.

The largest private health insurer also revised its fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share guidance from over $17.75 to more than $18.25, reflecting positive momentum in its operations.

Medicare Balance Program Remains A Key Watchpoint

In an investor call on Tuesday, UnitedHealth highlighted “challenges” around the Medicare pilot program, dubbed the Balance program, to cover obesity drugs.

“There are some notable challenges and outstanding questions with ​the currently planned structure,” said UnitedHealth’s chief of government programs, Bobby ⁠Hunter, on Tuesday.

Bobby added, “So we’re still working through that process internally, and we look forward to continuing the dialogue with CMS.”

In December 2025, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) introduced the BALANCE Model and a short-term "Medicare GLP-1 Bridge" program, set to launch in July 2026 as a transition to BALANCE within Medicare Part D.

The Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program will be extended through Dec. 31, 2027, maintaining access to select GLP-1 therapies for eligible Part D beneficiaries while allowing CMS to gather utilization data to inform potential BALANCE rollout within Part D.

UnitedHealth RSI At 80 Signals Overbought Conditions

UnitedHealth is currently trading within a strong upward trend, positioned significantly above its key moving averages.

The stock is trading 19.6% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 22.4% above its 50-day SMA, indicating robust short-term momentum.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 80.86, suggesting that the stock is in overbought territory, which may indicate a potential pullback or consolidation phase ahead. This high RSI level reflects strong buying pressure, but traders should be cautious of a possible correction.

Key Resistance : $358.00 — This level may act as a barrier for further upward movement.

: $358.00 — This level may act as a barrier for further upward movement. Key Support: $321.50 — A significant level where buying interest could emerge.

UnitedHealth’s 12-month performance shows a decline of 17.01%, indicating that despite recent gains, the stock has faced challenges over the longer term.

Currently, it is trading near its 52-week high of $453.50, suggesting that it has regained some strength after a period of underperformance.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $380.38. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Overweight (Raises Target to $373.00) (April 22)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $373.00) (April 22) Truist Securities : Buy (Raises Target to $395.00) (April 22)

: Buy (Raises Target to $395.00) (April 22) Jefferies: Buy (Raises Target to $373.00) (April 20)

ETF Exposure Highlights Institutional Positioning

UNH Stock Price Activity: UnitedHealth Group shares were up 3.20% at $357.09 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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