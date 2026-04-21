Intuitive Surgical Delivers Q1 Double Beat: ISRG Earnings Highlights

Intuitive Surgical shares are trending. Where are ISRG shares going?

Intuitive Surgical Q1 Highlights

Total revenue in the quarter was up 23% year-over-year, driven by growth in procedure volume, higher da Vinci system placements and an increase in the installed base of da Vinci and Ion systems.

Instruments and accessories revenue totaled $1.69 billion, up from $1.37 billion in the prior year’s quarter. Systems revenue came in at $651 million, up from $523 million.

Worldwide procedures grew by approximately 17% year-over-year. Intuitive Surgical said it placed 431 da Vinci surgical systems in the quarter, versus 367 in the prior year’s quarter. The company’s da Vinci surgical system installed base grew to 11,395 systems as of March 31.

Intuitive Surgical repurchased 2.3 million shares of its common stock in the quarter and ended the period with $7.98 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments.

"We are pleased with company performance this quarter, which was marked by expanded adoption of our da Vinci, Ion, and digital platforms," said Dave Rosa, CEO of Intuitive Surgical.

"We remain deeply committed to supporting customers globally in their pursuit of the quintuple aim: achieving better patient outcomes, improving patient and care team experiences, lowering the total cost to treat, and expanding access to high-quality, minimally invasive care."

What’s Next For Intuitive Surgical?

Intuitive Surgical expects full-year 2026 worldwide da Vinci procedures to increase approximately 13.5% to 15.5%, up from prior guidance of 13% to 15%. The company expects gross profit margin to be between 67.5% and 68.5% of revenue in 2026, versus 67.6% in 2025.

Intuitive Surgical executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

ISRG Shares Stall After The Close

ISRG Price Action: Intuitive Surgical shares were down 0.33% in after-hours on Tuesday, trading at $449.80 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

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