Capital One Misses Q1 Estimates — Stock Drops

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Q1 Details

Capital One reported quarterly earnings of $4.42 per share, which missed the Street estimate of $4.55, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue of $15.23 billion missed the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion by 0.83%.

Capital One reported the following first-quarter metrics, compared to the year-ago quarter:

“Our results in the first quarter reflect solid top-line growth and strong credit performance,” said CEO Richard D. Fairbank.

“The Discover integration continues to go well and we continue to build momentum from this game-changing acquisition,” Fairbank added.

COF Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Capital One stock was down 2.86% to $196.71 in Tuesday's extended trading.

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