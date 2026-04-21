United Airlines Stock Slips As Softer 2026 Outlook Overshadows Q1 Earnings Beat

United Airlines Holdings stock is facing resistance. What’s driving UAL stock lower?

United Airlines Q1 Highlights

United reported first-quarter revenue of $14.61 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. The airline company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.19 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.10 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total operating revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Here’s a breakdown of revenue by category.

Premium Cabin: up 14%

Basic Economy: up 7%

Loyalty: up 13%

Cargo: down 1.6%

Capacity was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. TRASM (total revenue per available seat mile) was up 6.9% and CASM (cost per available seat mile) increased 4.4% year-over-year.

United ended the quarter with $17.2 billion in total liquidity and $24.2 billion in total debt and finance lease obligations.

“These are results our employees can be proud of, and they show the resilience of our long-term strategy, even in the face of escalating fuel expense,” said Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines.

“We have demonstrated quarter after quarter that we are built to withstand disruptions, and this moment is no different.”

United guided for second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1 to $2 per share. The company expects full-year 2026 adjusted earnings to be in the range of $7 to $11 per share versus prior guidance of $12 to $14 per share. United also said it expects adjusted capital expenditures to be below $8 billion this year.

United’s management team will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call set for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

UAL Shares Move Lower After The Bell

UAL Price Action: United Airlines shares were down 1.32% in after-hours, trading at $95.85 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock.com