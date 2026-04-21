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Interactive Brokers Logo On Phone With Stock Chart In Background
April 21, 2026 4:32 PM 1 min read

Interactive Brokers Stock Slips After Q1 Report: Here's Why

Q1 Details

Interactive Brokers Group reported quarterly earnings of 60 cents per share which met the analyst consensus estimate, according to Benzinga Pro data. 

Quarterly revenue came in at $1.67 billion, which missed the Street estimate of $1.71 billion by 2.25%.  

Interactive Brokers reported following the first quarter highlights, compared to the year-ago quarter:

IBKR Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Interactive Brokers stock was down 1.49% to $78.43 in Tuesday's extended trading.  

Photo: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock

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