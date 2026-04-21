UnitedHealth Stock Jumps After Q1 Beat — Here's What Execs Say Drove It

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The Numbers

UnitedHealth reported adjusted earnings per share of $7.23 for Q1, handily topping the Wall Street consensus of $6.58.

Revenue came in at $111.7 billion, up 2% year over year and ahead of the $109.58 billion expected, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

The company’s medical care ratio — a key measure of what insurers pay out in claims relative to premiums — improved to 83.9%, down 90 basis points from 84.8% a year ago, reflecting tighter cost management and favorable reserve development.

Medical Costs Easing — Cautiously

The improvement in medical costs was a central theme of the earnings call.

UnitedHealthcare President Tim Noel noted that care utilization trends are running “consistent with expectations,” with “modest favorability” in government programs including Medicare Advantage.

UNH had priced its 2026 MA business assuming roughly 10% medical trend — a steep assumption — and early results suggest that pricing is holding up.

“We are not seeing any inflection point,” Noel said, “and we are really comfortable with the pricing posture that we had coming into 2026.”

Still, management was careful not to declare victory. CEO Andrew Witty emphasized that Q2 will be “quite informative in terms of the rest of the year,” and the company’s earnings guidance is heavily front-half weighted — with more than 75% of UnitedHealthcare’s profit expected in the first two quarters.

Raised Guidance

The headline that moved shares: UNH raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS outlook from greater than $17.75 to greater than $18.25, above the consensus of $17.86.

CFO Wayne DeVeydt pointed to strong operating cash flows of $8.9 billion — 1.4x net income — and announced the company would deploy at least $2 billion in share buybacks by the end of Q2, earlier than originally planned.

“Based on our current share price and the deep intrinsic value discount at which our shares are currently trading, returning value through share repurchases will remain a priority,” DeVeydt said on the call.

Optum and AI Momentum

Optum Health posted adjusted earnings of $1.3 billion, driven by operational improvements and a sharp reduction in unnecessary hospital and skilled nursing admissions.

In the West Region alone, skilled nursing admissions fell by approximately 35% year over year after the deployment of data-driven clinical care management.

UNH also reaffirmed its commitment to spending nearly $1.5 billion on AI initiatives in 2026, including the rollout of Avery, a generative AI chatbot that will be expanded to over 20 million UHC members by year-end.

The company expects a conservative 2:1 return on AI investments, with many programs paying back within 12 to 18 months.

The Bottom Line

After more than a year of investor concern over runaway medical costs and margin compression, UnitedHealth's Q1 results offer the clearest evidence yet that its pricing discipline and operational overhaul are working.

With a raised outlook, accelerated buybacks and improving cost trends, the bull case is back on the table — though management’s own cautious tone suggests the story is far from fully written.

UNH Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, UnitedHealth stock was up 8.51% and trading at $351.02 at the time of publication on Tuesday. However, it is still 22.6% below the 52-week high and the RSI stands at 73.7, which suggests the stock might be in overbought territory.

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