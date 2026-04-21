Alaska Air Anticipates $600 Million In Increased Fuel Cost

Earnings Snapshot

On Monday, Alaska Air reported quarterly losses of $(1.68) per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $(1.34).

Also, the company reported sales of $3.30 billion, which marginally missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.31 billion.

For the full-year 2026, the company said earnings visibility remains constrained mainly due to continued volatility in fuel prices.

Given the uncertain outlook beyond the current quarter, it has suspended full-year guidance until conditions become more stable.

For the second quarter, the company expects capacity to be up ~1% YoY, slightly below prior guidance due to planned reductions in May and June.

Unit revenue is tracking to rise in the high single digits, with potential to reach ~10% growth if demand holds, despite a 2-point impact from Hawaiʻi storm disruption.

Alaska Air projects unit costs to be ~1.5 points higher sequentially. This is due to near-term capacity cuts and temporary items, including pilot training for international widebody expansion, the absence of prior-year asset sale gains, and one-time integration-related employee costs.

Costs are expected to ease to low single-digit growth in the second half.

Fuel remains the key uncertainty. April fuel is projected at about $4.75 per gallon, with the second quarter averaging roughly $4.50 based on current forward prices.

This is expected to add around $600 million in fuel expense, or about a $3.60 per share earnings impact, with total fuel consumption estimated at 297 million gallons for the quarter.

Agreement With Bank of America

In a separate release, the company announced a multi-year extension of its co-branded credit card agreement with Bank of America.

This partnership aims to enhance the Atmos Rewards program, which has been recognized as the best Airline Rewards Program for 2026 by NerdWallet.

The renewed agreement with Bank of America will deepen integration between the two companies, allowing BofA to become the single issuer of all co-brand credit cards for the Atmos Rewards program.

This extension is expected to accelerate the growth of Alaska’s loyalty platform beyond the previously outlined $150 million in profit.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $61.27. Recent analyst moves include:

Evercore ISI Group : Outperform (Lowers Target to $60.00) (April 17)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $60.00) (April 17) UBS : Buy (Raises Target to $54.00) (April 15)

: Buy (Raises Target to $54.00) (April 15) Goldman Sachs: Buy (Lowers Target to $61.00) (April 1)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Alaska Air Group, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value Rank : 61.27 — Indicates a moderate valuation relative to peers.

: 61.27 — Indicates a moderate valuation relative to peers. Growth Rank : 19.8 — Suggests limited growth potential compared to industry standards.

: 19.8 — Suggests limited growth potential compared to industry standards. Quality Rank : 8.17 — Reflects concerns about financial stability.

: 8.17 — Reflects concerns about financial stability. Momentum Rank: 13.85 — Indicates weak performance momentum.

The Verdict: Alaska Air Group’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak profile across key pillars, particularly in growth and momentum, suggesting challenges in maintaining competitive performance.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because ALK carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

ALK Price Action: Alaska Air Group shares were down 2.02% at $42.66 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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