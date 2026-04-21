Quest Diagnostics Reports Strong Organic Growth

The provider of diagnostic information services reported sales of $2.895 billion, up 9.2% year over year, beating the consensus of $2.827 billion. Consolidated organic revenues grew by 9%.

Operating income increased 15.5% to $399 million. Adjusted operating income was $447 million, or a margin of 15.4%, compared to $406 million, or 15.3% of revenues, last year.

Volume Growth Driven By Partnerships, Core Demand

Total volume, measured by the number of requisitions, increased 10.9% versus the first quarter of 2025, with organic volume up by 10.8%. Fresenius Medical Care and Corewell Health contributed approximately 7% to organic volume growth in the quarter.

Organic volume growth in the quarter was 3.8%, excluding the favorable impact from these two relationships.

“In addition, we grew adjusted diluted earnings per share by approximately 13%, supported by productivity gains from our deployment of automation and AI across our operations, both in and outside our labs,” Davis commented.

Raises Full-Year Outlook Following Strong Start

“Given the solid performance in the first quarter, we are raising our full-year revenue and EPS estimates,” said Sam Samad, CFO of Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics raised fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share guidance from $10.50-$10.70 to $10.63-$10.83 compared to the consensus of $10.55.

The company also raised its fiscal 2026 sales guidance from $11.7 billion-$11.82 billion to $11.78 billion-$11.9 billion compared to the Wall Street estimate of $11.75 billion.

DGX Price Action: Quest Diagnostics shares were up 5.17% at $206.46 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock