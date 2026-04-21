Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Danaher logo on mobile
April 21, 2026 12:00 PM 2 min read

Danaher Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, But Revenue Miss, Weak Diagnostics Weigh On Stock

The life science giant reported adjusted earnings of $2.06 per share, beating the consensus of $1.94. Operating cash flow was $1.3 billion, and adjusted free cash flow was $1.1 billion.

Danaher's first-quarter adjusted operating profit margin of 30.2% exceeded expectations of approximately 28.5%.

• Danaher shares are experiencing downward pressure. Why are DHR shares declining?

Bioprocessing Lead Segment Danaher Growth

Biotechnology sales increased to $1.797 billion compared to $1.61 billion a year ago, with core growth of 7%.

Bioprocessing sales jumped in high single digits, led by consumables. Equipment order growth was over 30% in the first quarter.

Sales in the Life Sciences segment reached $1.74 billion, a slight jump from $1.68 billion a year ago. Core growth was 0.5%.

Diagnostics sales fell slightly from $2.45 billion to $2.42 billion, with a core decline of 4%.

Rainer Blair, president and CEO, commented, “On the top line, we continued on a steady recovery path with strength in Bioprocessing and better-than-expected performance in Life Sciences largely offsetting the impact of a lighter-than-typical Q1 respiratory season at Cepheid.”

Danaher Fiscal 2026 Outlook

Danaher raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share guidance from $8.35-$8.50 to $8.35-$8.55 compared to the consensus of $8.40.

The company reaffirms core revenue growth between 3% and 6%, including:

Second-Quarter Outlook Signals Mixed Segment Trends

Core growth tracked in the low single digits, with mixed performance across segments.

  • Biotechnology: Mid-single-digit growth overall. Bioprocessing remains a key driver with high-single-digit gains, while Discovery and Medical declined in the low single digits.
  • Life Sciences: Slight growth, broadly in line with first quarter trends.
  • Diagnostics: Flat performance. Respiratory revenue is expected to be approximately $250 million.

The company expects an adjusted operating margin of around 26.5%.

DHR Price Action: Danaher shares were down 1.29% at $193.03 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved