The life science giant reported adjusted earnings of $2.06 per share, beating the consensus of $1.94. Operating cash flow was $1.3 billion, and adjusted free cash flow was $1.1 billion.

Danaher's first-quarter adjusted operating profit margin of 30.2% exceeded expectations of approximately 28.5%.

• Danaher shares are experiencing downward pressure. Why are DHR shares declining?

Bioprocessing Lead Segment Danaher Growth

Biotechnology sales increased to $1.797 billion compared to $1.61 billion a year ago, with core growth of 7%.

Bioprocessing sales jumped in high single digits, led by consumables. Equipment order growth was over 30% in the first quarter.

Sales in the Life Sciences segment reached $1.74 billion, a slight jump from $1.68 billion a year ago. Core growth was 0.5%.

Diagnostics sales fell slightly from $2.45 billion to $2.42 billion, with a core decline of 4%.

Rainer Blair, president and CEO, commented, “On the top line, we continued on a steady recovery path with strength in Bioprocessing and better-than-expected performance in Life Sciences largely offsetting the impact of a lighter-than-typical Q1 respiratory season at Cepheid.”

Danaher Fiscal 2026 Outlook

Danaher raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share guidance from $8.35-$8.50 to $8.35-$8.55 compared to the consensus of $8.40.

The company reaffirms core revenue growth between 3% and 6%, including:

Second-Quarter Outlook Signals Mixed Segment Trends

Core growth tracked in the low single digits, with mixed performance across segments.

Biotechnology: Mid-single-digit growth overall. Bioprocessing remains a key driver with high-single-digit gains, while Discovery and Medical declined in the low single digits.

Mid-single-digit growth overall. Bioprocessing remains a key driver with high-single-digit gains, while Discovery and Medical declined in the low single digits. Life Sciences: Slight growth, broadly in line with first quarter trends.

Slight growth, broadly in line with first quarter trends. Diagnostics: Flat performance. Respiratory revenue is expected to be approximately $250 million.

The company expects an adjusted operating margin of around 26.5%.

DHR Price Action: Danaher shares were down 1.29% at $193.03 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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