Revenue and Profitability

The industrial conglomerate reported adjusted sales of $6.0 billion, narrowly missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Adjusted sales rose 3.9% year over year, while organic sales increased 1.2%.

Adjusted operating margin expanded 30 basis points to 23.8% in the quarter.

Adjusted earnings per share climbed 14% from a year earlier to $2.14, beating the Street estimate of $1.99.

3M returned about $2.4 billion to shareholders during the quarter and generated adjusted free cash flow of $500 million.

Segment Performance

Safety & Industrial posted revenue growth of 6.8% to $2.93 billion. Its adjusted operating margin rose to 26.5% from 25.5% a year earlier.

Transportation & Electronics revenue increased 1.8% to $1.85 billion, with adjusted operating margin edging up to 21.6% from 21.5%.

The Consumer segment reported a 0.6% rise in sales to $1.13 billion. Adjusted operating margin declined to 19.2% from 19.5% in the prior-year period.

2026 Outlook Reaffirmed

3M reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted earnings outlook of $8.50 to $8.70 per share, compared with a consensus estimate of $8.63. The company also maintained its adjusted sales outlook of about $25.25 billion, above the Street view of $25.14 billion.

It reiterated expectations for roughly 3% organic sales growth and operating margin expansion of 70 to 80 basis points.

The company expects adjusted operating cash flow of $5.6 billion to $5.8 billion, implying more than 100% adjusted free cash flow conversion.

Management Commentary

Chairman and CEO William Brown said, “Our focus remains on improving execution of the fundamentals and transforming the company by simplifying and standardizing our processes and footprint and reshaping the portfolio. Together, these actions will drive structurally higher growth and stronger margin performance, while improving enterprise resilience and predictability.”

Brown added, “We had a good start to the year, and despite operating in a volatile environment, we remain confident in achieving our 2026 guidance while staying committed to our long-term strategy — investing in growth, driving operational performance, and returning cash to shareholders.”

Earnings Call Highlights

3M Company management struck a confident but measured tone on the earnings call, emphasizing that strong execution and operational discipline are offsetting ongoing macro pressures.

Executives highlighted double-digit order growth and a rising backlog as key indicators of improving demand visibility, with momentum expected to build through the second quarter and into the back half of the year.

At the same time, they acknowledged continued weakness in consumer electronics, automotive, and U.S. discretionary spending, while flagging inflationary pressures from oil-linked inputs.

“Given that we are early in the year and we are operating in a volatile macro environment, we think it is prudent to keep a contingency until we have more clarity about the rest of the year,” CFO Anurag Maheshwari said.

To navigate this environment, the company is leaning on pricing actions, productivity gains, and accelerating new product launches, alongside increased investments in automation and AI-driven tools.

Management reiterated full-year guidance, underscoring confidence that internal initiatives can drive growth and margin expansion despite a volatile macro backdrop.

MMM Price Action: 3M shares were down 1.15% at $149.66 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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