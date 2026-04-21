UnitedHealth Raises Profit Outlook As Medical Costs Ease

The U.S.-based insurance mammoth reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $7.23, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58.

Revenues increased 2% year over year to $111.721 billion, beating the consensus of $109.58 billion.

Margins Reflect Cost Discipline And Investments

UnitedHealth’s medical cost ratio was 83.9% for the first quarter of 2026, down 90 basis points from the first quarter of 2025.

The operating cost ratio of 13.8% in the first quarter of 2026, compared to 12.4% in the first quarter of 2025, reflects incremental investments in people, processes, and technology.

UnitedHealth Segment Performance

UnitedHealthcare revenues grew 2% year-over-year to $86.3 billion.

The company served 49.1 million consumers and expanded its operating margins by 40 basis points to 6.6% compared to 6.2% in the first quarter of 2025.

Optum Health’s first quarter 2026 revenues of $24.1 billion decreased 3% year-over-year, reflecting fewer value-based care members.

Optum supported more than 122 million consumers across its businesses, driving revenues of $63.7 billion and earnings of $3.3 billion, reflecting a margin of 5.2%.

Strategic Moves: Acquisition, Divestiture, Buybacks

During the quarter, UnitedHealth agreed to acquire Alegeus Technologies, a health care technology platform providing benefits administration for consumer-directed healthcare accounts.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory review and is expected to close in the back half of 2026 and be earnings neutral to 2026.

UnitedHealth Raised Outlook Signals Confidence

UnitedHealth revised its fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share from over $17.75 to more than $18.25 compared to the consensus of $17.86.

The company expects a GAAP earnings outlook of $17.35 compared to prior guidance of $17.10 per share.

Payment Increase Exceeds Initial Expectations

Earlier in April, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released 2027 Medicare Advantage (MA) Capitation Rates and Part C and Part D Payment Policies.

The final policies in the calendar year 2027 Rate Announcement are projected to increase by 2.48% or over $13 billion in payments to MA plans.

Investor sentiment turned positive following the announcement. Shares of UnitedHealth and other players rose.

UNH Stock Price Activity: UnitedHealth shares were up 7.64% at $348.21 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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