Tesla Q1 2026 Earnings Preview: Key Events From The Past Three Months

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is all set to report its first-quarter 2026 earnings on Wednesday after market close. Here’s a look at the major events surrounding Tesla this past quarter.

Old Models Out, Q1 Deliveries

New Model Buzz

Social media posts by Musk also pointed towards Tesla possibly developing new models, including a new 7-seater model in the works.

SpaceX Merger?

Tesla’s Earnings

As the EV maker prepares for its earnings conference, the top question among investors remains about the development and progress of the EV giant's Optimus V3 robot, as well as questions related to its FSD system.

During the last quarter, Tesla reported a revenue of $24.9 billion during the fourth quarter of 2025. The figure beat analyst estimates of $24.78 billion. The company also reported an EPS earnings of 50 cents per share, beating market estimates of 45 cents.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla offers satisfactory Momentum, but poor Value. It provides a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: TSLA declined 2.03% to $392.50 at market close on Monday, but surged 0.26% to $393.51 during the overnight trading session.

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