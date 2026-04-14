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An Albertsons supermarket store in Lafayette, LA, USA.
April 14, 2026 1:04 PM 3 min read

Massive Opioid Charge Wipes Out Albertsons Profit

The company’s shares traded lower following the release.

Revenue came in at $20.25 billion, missing analyst expectations of $20.47 billion.

The company posted a net loss of $480.8 million, or 94 cents per share, versus net income of $171.8 million, or 29 cents per share, in the prior year period.

Results for the quarter include a $773.8 million charge tied to the Opioid Settlement Framework recorded in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Sales increased from $18.8 billion a year earlier, including approximately $1.4 billion from an extra week in the quarter.

Identical sales rose 0.7%, driven primarily by pharmacy, which faced pricing headwinds tied to the Inflation Reduction Act and industry mix shifts. Digital sales increased 16%, and loyalty membership grew 12% to 51.2 million.

Profit Impacted by Opioid Charge, Margins Under Pressure

Adjusted net income was $251.7 million, or 48 cents per share, up from 46 cents per share a year earlier, including an estimated 3 cents per share benefit from the extra week.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $903.4 million, including an estimated $68 million benefit from the additional week.

Gross margin declined to 27.2% from 27.4%, or 25 basis points excluding fuel and LIFO, primarily due to higher delivery and handling costs tied to digital growth.

Selling and administrative expenses were 29.6% of revenue, though down two basis points year over year, excluding fuel and the opioid-related charge.

Full-Year Cash Flow, Balance Sheet, and Capital Allocation

For fiscal 2025, revenue increased to $83.2 billion from $80.4 billion. Net income was $217.4 million, or 40 cents per share, while adjusted net income totaled $1.21 billion, or $2.18 per share.

Operating cash flow was $2.37 billion, with free cash flow of about $527 million after $1.84 billion in capital expenditures. Cash and cash equivalents were $198.6 million, and total debt was $8.95 billion.

“Fiscal 2025 was a year of disciplined execution and resilience, as we closed the year with a solid fourth quarter that delivered strong Adjusted EBITDA despite meaningful top-line pharmacy-related headwinds,” CEO Susan Morris said.

The company raised its quarterly dividend 13% to 17 cents per share and increased its remaining share repurchase authorization to $2.0 billion after repurchasing $1.49 billion of stock in fiscal 2025. It also issued $2.1 billion in senior notes to refinance existing debt.

Fiscal 2026 Outlook Reflects IRA Headwinds

For fiscal 2026, Albertsons expects adjusted earnings per share of $2.22 to $2.32, compared with an estimate of $2.28, alongside identical sales growth of 0% to 1% and adjusted EBITDA of $3.85 billion to $3.93 billion.

The outlook includes an estimated 150-basis-point headwind from the Inflation Reduction Act’s Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program.

ACI Price Action: Albertsons Companies shares were down 3.26% at $16.30 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

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