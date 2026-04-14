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April 14, 2026 12:34 PM 51 min read

Johnson & Johnson Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript


Johnson & Johnson (NASDAQ:JNJ) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company’s first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Operator

Darren Snellgrove (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Joaquin Duato (Chairman and CEO)

Darren Snellgrove (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Joe Wolk (Chief Financial Officer)

Operator

Certainly. Ladies and gentlemen, if you’d like to ask a question at this time, please press star, the number one on your telephone keypad. If you’d like to withdraw your question, please press Star then the number two. Please limit your questions to one question only. Our first question today is coming from Taryn Slinn from Morgan Stanley. Your line is now live. Great.

Morgan Stanley (Equity Analyst)

Thanks for taking the question and congrats on all the progress. I had a two part one on icotide. I was just wondering if you can remind us of how you’re positioning that drug in the market now that we have full details on the label and pricing. And also how should we think about the ramp of reimbursement coverage there and any sampling plans. Thank you.

Joaquin Duato (Chairman and CEO)

John Reed (Executive Vice President, Innovative Medicine Research and Development)

Maybe just add one other thing, John Reed here. Our study of icotide in psoriatic arthritis should read out later this year. That’s important given that about a third of patients with psoriasis also develop psoriatic arthritis. And the studies in inflammatory bowel diseases, Crohn’s and colitis are often rolling that phase three program.

Morgan Stanley (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question today is coming from Larry Beagleson from Wells Fargo. Your line is now live.

Wells Fargo (Equity Analyst)

Tim Schmid (Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, MedTech)

Wells Fargo (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Next question today is coming from Assad Haider from Goldman Sachs outlives.

Goldman Sachs (Equity Analyst)

Joaquin Duato (Chairman and CEO)

Goldman Sachs (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question today is coming from Chris Schop from JP Morgan. Your line is now live.

JP Morgan (Equity Analyst)

Joaquin Duato (Chairman and CEO)

John Reed (Executive Vice President, Innovative Medicine Research and Development)

Yeah, Chris, maybe just one other comment on that is that across most autoimmune diseases, about 70 to 80% of patients who are eligible for a biologic are not taking one. And so that’s why we really think about this market expansion opportunity to offer patients the convenience of a highly effective, very safe once a day pill.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Shigun Singh from RBC Capital Markets. Yvonne is now live.

RBC Capital Markets (Equity Analyst)

Tim Schmid (Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, MedTech)

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Alexandria Hammond from Wolf Research Online is now live.

Wolfe Research Analyst

John Reed (Executive Vice President, Innovative Medicine Research and Development)

The study you mentioned in the head to head against the tick 2 inhibitor is I think just illustrates the best in disease profile for icotide in terms of having both that high level efficacy combined with safety in the once a day pill. How much the the direct to consumer is going to matter? I’m going to let Jennifer answer that question.

Jennifer Taubert (Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Innovative Medicine)

Wolfe Research Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is coming from Joanne Wench from Citibank. Your line is now live.

Citibank Equity Analyst

Good morning. Thanks for taking the question and very nice start to the year. I’m going to pause for a moment on the ophthalmology franchise. In particular your views on the US Surgical and US Contact lens markets. I’m curious in particular about the almost 3% decline in US surgical in the quarter and how to think about that recovery throughout the remainder of the year. Thank you

Tim Schmid (Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, MedTech)

Citibank Equity Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Next question today is coming from David Reisinger from Learning Partners. Your line is now live.

Learning Partners (Equity Analyst)

Yes, thanks so much. So my question is on J&J4804, the CO antibody. Could you talk about your vision for its role in IBD treatment paradigms and the readouts that we should be focused on? And then since others have asked multiple questions, Joe, could you just share the IM of a sales like you did in the first quarter for inlexo. Thank you.

John Reed (Executive Vice President, Innovative Medicine Research and Development)

Joe Wolk (Chief Financial Officer)

David, thanks for the extra question there. We actually don’t disclose the MRVI sales at this point in time, so more to come on that we actually have time for one last question.

Operator

Our final question today is coming from Matt Mixig from barclaysure Line is now live.

Barclays Equity Analyst

Jennifer Taubert (Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Innovative Medicine)

John Reed (Executive Vice President, Innovative Medicine Research and Development)

Jennifer Taubert (Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Innovative Medicine)

Barclays Equity Analyst

Great.

Operator

Okay. Thanks Matt. I’ll now turn the call over to Joaquin for some brief closing remarks.

Joaquin Duato (Chairman and CEO)

Operator

This concludes today. Johnson & Johnson’s first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. You may now disconnect

This transcript is to be used for informational purposes only. Though Benzinga believes the content to be substantially and directionally correct, Benzinga cannot and does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the content herein. Audio quality, accents and technical issues could impact the exactness and we advise you to refer to source audio files before making any decisions based upon the above.

Image: Shutterstock.com

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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