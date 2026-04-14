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BlackRock
April 14, 2026 11:58 AM 35 min read

BlackRock (BLK) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company’s earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Chris Meade (General Counsel)

Larry Fink (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Glenn Schorr with Evercore ISI.

Evercore ISI Analyst

Hey, thanks very much. I appreciate it. I wanted to ask about the expense outlook. Can you give us some color on how you’re thinking about expenses for the rest of the year, particularly in light of the current market environment? Are there areas where you’re looking to invest more heavily or areas where you’re looking to pull back?

Martin Small (Chief Financial Officer)


Operator

Your next question comes from Craig Siegenthaler with Bank of America.


Bank of America Analyst


Martin Small (Chief Financial Officer)

Operator

Your next question comes from Alex Blaustein of Goldman Sachs.

Goldman Sachs Analyst

Larry Fink (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Martin Small (Chief Financial Officer)

UBS Analyst

Good morning, Larry. That’s a bit more of a macro question here with the Middle east conflict that certainly presents some clear geopolitical macro challenges here that could perhaps shift some of the capital priority. You touched on that a little bit here. But are you seeing any change in sovereign wealth behavior as they think about allocations and maybe any read on Asia just given some of the added pressure to their economies from higher energy prices?

Larry Fink (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

Your next question comes from Brian Bedell of Deutsche Bank.

Deutsche Bank Analyst

Operator

Your next question comes from Dan Fannin of Jefferies.

Jefferies Analyst

Good morning. I was hoping you could expand upon some of the trends at HBS and just private credit broadly and you know, distinguish between the institutional conversation activity versus what you’re seeing in retail and also comment on deployment in this type of market as well. Great, Martin.

Martin Small (Chief Financial Officer)

Operator

Your next question comes from Brennan Hawken of BMO Capital Markets.

BMO Capital Markets Analyst

Larry Fink (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the allotted time for questions. Mr. Fink, do you have any closing remarks?

Larry Fink (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

This concludes today’s teleconference. You may now disconnect.

This transcript is to be used for informational purposes only. Though Benzinga believes the content to be substantially and directionally correct, Benzinga cannot and does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the content herein. Audio quality, accents and technical issues could impact the exactness and we advise you to refer to source audio files before making any decisions based upon the above.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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