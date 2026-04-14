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April 14, 2026 10:44 AM 60 min read

JPMorgan Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

JP Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company’s earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Operator

Jeremy Barnum (Chief Financial Officer)

Operator

Thank you. Please stand by. If you would like to ask a question, please press star one to be entered into the queue. We kindly request that you ask one question and only one related follow up. If you would like to ask an additional question, please press star one to be re entered into the queue. Our first question comes from Steven Chupac with Wolf Research. Your line is open.

Wolfe Research Analyst

Jamie Dimon (Chairman and CEO)

Jeremy Barnum (Chief Financial Officer)

Wolfe Research Analyst

Jeremy Barnum (Chief Financial Officer)

JP Morgan Analyst

Operator

Well said. Well, thanks so much for taking my questions. Thanks Steven. Thank you. Our next question comes from Erica Najarian with UBS. You may proceed.

UBS Analyst

Yes, thank you. Good morning. Jeremy, my first question is for you. You modified the market’s NII outlook given the change in rates between end of February and today. I’m wondering, as we think about the EX market’s NII number of 95 billion, you retain that. What are sort of the offsets to higher rates in the asset sensitivity, you know, if we don’t have cuts for the rest of the year.

Jeremy Barnum (Chief Financial Officer)

UBS Analyst

Jamie Dimon (Chairman and CEO)

UBS Analyst

Thank you both.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from John McDonald with Truist Securities. Your line is open.

Truist Securities Analyst

Hi, good morning. I wanted to ask a question about reserves. Could you talk about scenario weighting and how your evolving views on the macro risks out there factor into your reserve setting process and how that played out this quarter?

Jeremy Barnum (Chief Financial Officer)

Operator

Morgan Stanley Analyst

Hi, good morning, Jamie. Jeremy, you have one of the best views on the US Consumer. You mentioned that the economy is resilient, the consumer is healthy. Could you give us some more color on what you’re seeing there? How resilient is consumer spend and credit if energy prices remain high and are there any signs of cracks that you’re seeing at all?

Jeremy Barnum (Chief Financial Officer)

Wells Fargo Analyst

Jeremy Barnum (Chief Financial Officer)

Wells Fargo Analyst

I appreciate that. Thanks for taking my questions.

Operator

Jamie Dimon (Chairman and CEO)

Wells Fargo Analyst

And then separately, Chairman, you mentioned no change in the core NII despite being asset sensitive. And in terms of the deposit growth, you had some really amazing deposit growth and then kind of hit an air

pocket for a little while. And this quarter consumer deposits were up 2%. I guess taxes probably helped that out. Is this the start to getting back on that higher deposit growth path or not yet?

Jeremy Barnum (Chief Financial Officer)

Operator

Thank you. Next we will go to the line of Gerard Cassidy with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

RBC Capital Markets Analyst

Hi Jeremy. Hi, Jamie. Jeremy, obviously the first quarter the expense levels were a little elevated relative to the full year guide. If you annualize it out, of course. Can you give us some color that how you’re going to bring down the following three quarters to be able to hit the year end guide that you gave us at about 105 billion?

Jeremy Barnum (Chief Financial Officer)

Jamie Dimon (Chairman and CEO)

No, but some of us expected to be quite good. And anyway, I hope every quarter is this good and that our expense target will be. We’ll have to spend more money because we did so well.

Jeremy Barnum (Chief Financial Officer)

Okay, but I still want to make my point which is that Gerard, I would discourage you from drawing the conclusion that for the purposes of the full year we are going to see the amount of employees slight internal offset between volume and revenue related and other expenses that is implied. And the failure to revise the guidance this quarter, it’s just a little early in the year. So let’s see how things play out in the next quarter or so.

Jeremy Barnum (Chief Financial Officer)

Certainly if volumes and if every quarter was as good as this quarter, we will spend more than 105 for a very good reason.

RBC Capital Markets Analyst

Yeah, no question about that. The 105 is not a promise, it’s a outcome of business results which you’ve said in the past, Jamie, good expense growth we all completely understand. As a follow up question on digital assets, stablecoin, on the continuum that we’re on for adopting these types of new technologies, can you guys give us an update where you see this moving in terms of deposit impact?

Possibly. But more importantly, payments, obviously you’re a very large payments company and how are you guys assessing it? Thank you.

Jeremy Barnum (Chief Financial Officer)

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from David Schevarini with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open. Hi, thanks.

Jeffries Analyst

Actually with Jeffries, but thanks for taking the question. So, wanted to follow up on. Welcome to the call. Thank you. Thank you so much. Wanted to follow up on the consumer deposits. So interest bearing deposit costs were down nicely in the quarter. Could you talk about the opportunity going forward in light of the changes in the forward curve?

Jeremy Barnum (Chief Financial Officer)

Okay, that’s an interesting formulation. I sort of don’t actually know the number you’re quoting, but I suspect it’s just a function of the rate curve that came through last year.

Jeffries Analyst

Go ahead. I would just keep it simple. The margin would be about what it is today, give or take a couple basis points up or down. There are a lot of factors in there, like what kind of account you’re opening, tax refunds and all that kind of stuff. So. But roughly the same for now?

Jeremy Barnum (Chief Financial Officer)

Jeffries Analyst

Thanks for that. And then shifting over to a follow up on private credit. So there’s still a lot of attention on this in the banks. I think the banks are well protected. But can you remind us of the structure of these loans in terms of typical advance rates and embedded credit enhancement that protects your position?

Jeremy Barnum (Chief Financial Officer)

I think it’s asking for too much information. They are their loans on top of leveraged loans. So you’re senior to the actual loans themselves and each one is different. You know, the loan to value, the triggers and loan to value and all the things like that. So. But you can probably figure those out or if you look at the disclosures on the BDCs, et cetera.

Jamie Dimon (Chairman and CEO)

Operator

Thanks, David. Welcome to the call again. Thank you. Our next question comes from Ibrahim Punuola with Bank of America. Your line is open.

Bank of America Analyst

Jamie Dimon (Chairman and CEO)

Jeremy Barnum (Chief Financial Officer)

Jamie Dimon (Chairman and CEO)

Bank of America Analyst

Jamie Dimon (Chairman and CEO)

Bank of America Analyst

Thank you both.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Matt o’ Connor with Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Deutsche Bank Analyst

Deutsche Bank Analyst

Jeremy Barnum (Chief Financial Officer)

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Glenn Shore with Evercore ISI. Your line is open.

Evercore ISI Analyst

Jeremy Barnum (Chief Financial Officer)

Jamie Dimon (Chairman and CEO)

Evercore ISI Analyst

All right, thanks for all that. Appreciate it.

Operator

Jamie Dimon (Chairman and CEO)

Evercore ISI Analyst

Okay, great. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our last question comes from Kwangpong Ma with China Securities. Your line is open.

China Securities Analyst

Jamie Dimon (CEO)

Operator

Thanks, everybody. Thank you all for participating in today’s conference. You may disconnect at this time and have a great rest of your day.

This transcript is to be used for informational purposes only. Though Benzinga believes the content to be substantially and directionally correct, Benzinga cannot and does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the content herein. Audio quality, accents and technical issues could impact the exactness and we advise you to refer to source audio files before making any decisions based upon the above.

Image: Shutterstock.com

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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