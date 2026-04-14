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Johnson & Johnson
April 14, 2026 10:13 AM 2 min read

Johnson & Johnson Q1 Performance: Cancer Drug Revenue Grows, Free Cash Flow Falls, Hikes Dividend

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.70 per share, down 2.5% year over year, beating the consensus of $2.67.

The U.S. healthcare giant reported sales of $24.06 billion, up 9.9% year over year and beating the consensus of $23.63 billion.

Operational growth was 6.4%, and adjusted operational growth was 5.3%.

Innovative Medicine Growth Driven By Oncology And Neuroscience

Innovative Medicine sales increased 11.2% or 7.4% operationally to $15.43 billion.

Darzalex (daratumumab), Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel), Erleada (apalutamide), Rybrevant/Lazcluze in oncology, Tremfya (guselkumab), and Spravato (esketamine) in neuroscience primarily drove growth.

However, Stelara in Immunology and Imbruvica in Oncology partially offset growth, with Stelara contributing an approximate 920-basis-point impact.

Cancer drug sales increased to $6.97 billion, up 22.8% (+17.8% operational). Immunology sales declined to $3.38 billion, an 8.8% decrease (or 11.8% on an operational basis).

MedTech Growth Supported By Cardiovascular And Orthopaedics

MedTech sales increased 7.7% to $8.64 billion, operational sales grew 4.6%, with divestitures negatively impacting growth by 0.1%.

Electrophysiology products, Abiomed, and Shockwave drove growth in Cardiovascular, while trauma drove growth in Orthopaedics.

Dividend Extended To 64th Consecutive Year Of Growth

Johnson & Johnson declared a 3.1% increase in the quarterly dividend, from $1.30 per share to $1.34 per share, marking the 64th year of consecutive increases.

At the new rate, the company indicates an annual dividend of $5.36 per share, compared to the previous rate of $5.20 per share.

The next quarterly dividend is payable on June 9, with a record date of May 26.

The company’s free cash flow in the first quarter fell by 55.60% year-over-year to approximately $1.50 billion.

FY2026 Guidance Raised Slightly

Johnson & Johnson raises fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings guidance from $11.43-$11.63 per share to $11.45-$11.65, compared to the consensus of $11.54.

The company also revised fiscal 2026 sales guidance from $100 billion-$101 billion to $100.3 billion-$101.3 billion versus the consensus of $100.58 billion.

JNJ Stock Price Activity: Johnson & Johnson shares were down 1.26% at $234.95 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

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