As the sun rises on Monday, the familiar rhythm of the financial markets returns with the start of another earnings season.

The focus begins, as it always does, with investment banks and heavyweights of the financial sector. As the week progresses, the spotlight will shift to consumer sentiment and the digital ad market.

JPM stock is moving. See the chart and price action here.

Here's a look at the earnings calendar for the week ahead:

Monday, April 13

Goldman Sachs shares traded lower despite beating estimates on the top and bottom lines. The firm reported quarterly earnings of $17.55 per share, which beat the consensus estimate of $16.30 on revenue of $17.23 billion.

After Market Close:

The following companies are set to report after Monday's closing bell:

ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENA)

(NASDAQ:ZENA) XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA)

Tuesday, April 14

Before Market Open:

Several large banks and other companies are scheduled to report on Tuesday morning:

Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase to report EPS of $5.44 on quarterly revenue of $49.17 billion. Investors will be watching for CEO Jamie Dimon‘s updated guidance on the macroeconomic outlook and geopolitical risks.

Wednesday, April 15

Before Market Open:

More large banks are on the docket for Wednesday morning, including:

Wall Street is looking for Morgan Stanley to report quarterly earnings of $3 on revenue of $19.72 billion, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

Thursday, April 16

Before Market Open:

The following companies are scheduled to report before Thursday's opening bell:

After Market Close:

Analysts are looking for the streamer to report EPS of 76 cents on revenue of $12.18 billion, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE:AA) will also report after Thursday's market close.

Friday, April 17

Before Market Open:

The following companies and regional banks will wrap up the week, reporting ahead of Friday's opening bell:

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