Why Is ImmunityBio Stock Rallying Thursday?

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) shares are up on Thursday as the company reported a significant increase in net product revenue, showcasing strong growth in its commercial operations.

The positive momentum follows the announcement that multiple regulatory jurisdictions have approved Anktiva, reflecting growing physician adoption and disciplined commercial execution, which have driven the stock upward, increasing nearly 2.7 times year-over-year.

Q1 Revenue Jumps

ImmunityBio reported preliminary net product revenue of approximately $44.2 million for the first quarter of 2026, marking a 168% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

The company ended the quarter with an estimated $380.9 million in cash and equivalents, positioning it well for future growth.

Anktiva is now approved or authorized across five regulatory jurisdictions, representing approximately 34 countries.

Additionally, the pivotal BCG-naïve CIS trial (QUILT-2.005) is fully enrolled, with the IDMC confirming no additional enrollment is required. A supplemental BLA submission is on track for 2026.

For fiscal 2025, the company highlighted a 750% increase in unit sales volume for its product Anktiva in 2025 compared to 2024.

Anktiva Expands Across Global Markets

“Anktiva’s continued momentum reflects growing physician adoption and disciplined commercial execution,” said Richard Adcock, President and CEO of ImmunityBio. “Following strong growth in 2025, we are focused on scaling in the U.S. and expanding across an increasing number of global markets.”

“The sustained momentum of Anktiva reflects its growing commercial adoption in the BCG-unresponsive NMIBC CIS setting, and feedback from treating urologists has been consistently positive,” said Patrick Soon-Shiong, Founder, Executive Chairman, and Global Chief Scientific and Medical Officer of ImmunityBio.

FDA Warning Prompts Review Of Promotional Practices

Recently, the FDA issued a warning to ImmunityBio, alleging that the company made unsupported claims that Anktiva could cure or prevent cancer and suggested effectiveness beyond its approved use, including treatment for multiple cancers and use as a standalone therapy.

ImmunityBio subsequently initiated a comprehensive review of all promotional materials and external communications claims with its legal and regulatory teams.

The actions included mandatory executive training, expanded Promotional Review Committee protocols, and the engagement of external regulatory counsel to audit future high-visibility communications.

IBRX Stock Price Activity: ImmunityBio shares were up 7.02% at $7.47 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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