Anbio Biotechnology Posts Solid FY25 Results, Diversifies Portfolio

Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN) reported full-year 2025 results on Tuesday, with sales rising to $8.65 million from $8.19 million in 2024.

Net income surged to $6.4 million, up from $2.37 million, while earnings from continuing operations jumped to 15 cents per share from 6 cents.

Gross margin expanded to 87.2% from 71.9%, driven by a higher-margin product mix and an outsourcing-led model, boosting profitability. Return on equity improved to roughly 21.1%.

Pivot Away From COVID Diagnostics

Anbio, a medical technology and vitro diagnostics (IVD) company, has been actively diversifying away from COVID-19 diagnostics. In 2025, the company launched:

Dry chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) – platform combining traditional CLIA with ease of use required for bedside testing.

15-minute PCR system – a molecular testing suite that provides definitive results for viruses like chikungunya in a fraction of the time required by standard PCR.

Anbio Biotechnology generated 80.4% of its commercial IVD revenue from non-COVID products in 2025. "Our strategy in 2025 was to build a more diversified and sustainable diagnostics business," said Michael Lau, CEO of Anbio Biotechnology. "By expanding into non-COVID IVD products, veterinary diagnostics and new testing platforms, we believe we are positioning the company for long-term growth and stronger profitability."

Anbio Biotechnology is transitioning to a broad multi-disease testing portfolio, including:

Launch of veterinary diagnostic tests for both home and clinical use

Introduction of dry chemistry product line to broaden diagnostic platform offerings

Exploration of advanced therapeutic areas targeting prevalent diseases

Large And Growing IVD Market

With its Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) products, Anbio Biotechnology addresses a large and growth IVD market.

The global IVD market is projected to grow from an estimated $109.06 billion in 2025 to $157.63 billion in 2030. That represents a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 7.6%.

NNNN Price Action: Shares of Anbio Biotechnology have risen by 21.30% to $26.94 over the past month.

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