Anbio Biotechnology Posts Solid FY25 Results, Diversifies Portfolio

Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN) reported full-year 2025 results on Tuesday, with sales rising to $8.65 million from $8.19 million in 2024.
Net income surged to $6.4 million, up from $2.37 million, while earnings from continuing operations jumped to 15 cents per share from 6 cents.
Gross margin expanded to 87.2% from 71.9%, driven by a higher-margin product mix and an outsourcing-led model, boosting profitability. Return on equity improved to roughly 21.1%.
Pivot Away From COVID Diagnostics
Anbio, a medical technology and vitro diagnostics (IVD) company, has been actively diversifying away from COVID-19 diagnostics. In 2025, the company launched:
- Dry chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) – platform combining traditional CLIA with ease of use required for bedside testing.
- 15-minute PCR system – a molecular testing suite that provides definitive results for viruses like chikungunya in a fraction of the time required by standard PCR.
Anbio Biotechnology generated 80.4% of its commercial IVD revenue from non-COVID products in 2025. "Our strategy in 2025 was to build a more diversified and sustainable diagnostics business," said Michael Lau, CEO of Anbio Biotechnology. "By expanding into non-COVID IVD products, veterinary diagnostics and new testing platforms, we believe we are positioning the company for long-term growth and stronger profitability."
Anbio Biotechnology is transitioning to a broad multi-disease testing portfolio, including:
- Launch of veterinary diagnostic tests for both home and clinical use
- Introduction of dry chemistry product line to broaden diagnostic platform offerings
- Exploration of advanced therapeutic areas targeting prevalent diseases
Large And Growing IVD Market
With its Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) products, Anbio Biotechnology addresses a large and growth IVD market.
The global IVD market is projected to grow from an estimated $109.06 billion in 2025 to $157.63 billion in 2030. That represents a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 7.6%.
NNNN Price Action: Shares of Anbio Biotechnology have risen by 21.30% to $26.94 over the past month.
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