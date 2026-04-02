Why Is Penguin Solutions Stock Soaring Thursday?

Financial Performance

Net sales were $343 million, down 6% year over year but above the $337.938 million estimate. Adjusted EPS was 52 cents, beating the 42-cent estimate, while GAAP diluted EPS rose to 58 cents from 9 cents.

GAAP gross margin was 27.3%, down 130 basis points, and non-GAAP gross margin was 31.2%, up 40 basis points. GAAP operating income increased to $25.7 million from $18.5 million, and net income attributable to Penguin Solutions rose to $37.5 million from $8.1 million.

Segment Results

Advanced Computing revenue declined to $115.7 million from $200.2 million a year earlier. Integrated Memory revenue increased to $171.6 million from $105.3 million.

Optimized LED revenue fell to $55.7 million from $60.1 million.

CEO Kash Shaikh said, "Enterprises, governments, and neocloud providers are racing to build AI factories, as platforms scale to power the next generation of inference workloads. Our AI/HPC pipeline continues to expand, and we added five AI/HPC customers this quarter, including a Tier One financial institution deploying our MemoryAI™ CXL-based KV cache server.”

“Memory is a critical scaling factor for AI inference, and that aligns with one of our core strengths. Reflecting strong memory demand and disciplined execution, we are raising our full-year net sales and EPS outlook."

Balance Sheet and Outlook

For the first six months, operating cash flow was $86 million. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $489.2 million, with $442.8 million in long-term debt.

The company raised its fiscal 2026 outlook, now expecting net sales growth of 12% year over year, plus or minus 5%. It raised non-GAAP EPS guidance to $2.00-$2.30 from $1.75-$2.25, compared with a $2.04 estimate, and GAAP EPS guidance to $1.15-$1.45 from $0.60-$1.10, compared with a $0.70 estimate.

It also raised sales guidance to $1.465 billion-$1.601 billion from $1.314 billion-$1.588 billion, compared with a $1.461 billion estimate. Penguin Solutions cited risks including macroeconomic conditions, tariffs, changes to trade regulations, and supply-chain disruptions.

PENG at $19.83; 11.3% Above 20-Day SMA

The stock is trading above its short-term and intermediate-term averages, indicating positive near-term momentum. However, it remains below its long-term average, suggesting lingering longer-term pressure.

Currently, it sits near the midpoint of its 52-week range, which spans $29.80 to $14.20, suggesting a moderate position relative to its historical performance.

The relative strength index (RSI) is currently at 50.87, indicating neutral momentum, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) shows a bullish signal, with the MACD at -0.4268 and the signal line at -0.4571. This suggests that while the stock is not overbought or oversold, there is potential for upward movement.

Key Resistance : $21.00 — A significant level where selling pressure may emerge.

: $21.00 — A significant level where selling pressure may emerge. Key Support: $17.50 — A critical level where buying interest could appear.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $27.44. Recent analyst moves include:

Needham : Buy (Raises Target to $27.00) (April 2)

: Buy (Raises Target to $27.00) (April 2) Rosenblatt : Buy (Maintains Target to $30.00) (March 30)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $30.00) (March 30) Rosenblatt: Buy (Maintains Target to $30.00) (Feb. 3)

Benzinga Edge: Value 65.27; Quality 12.78

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Penguin Solutions, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Weak (Score: 65.27) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: Weak (Score: 65.27) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Growth : Neutral (Score: 58.25) — Moderate growth potential observed.

: Neutral (Score: 58.25) — Moderate growth potential observed. Quality : Weak (Score: 12.78) — Indicates some concerns regarding financial health.

: Weak (Score: 12.78) — Indicates some concerns regarding financial health. Momentum: Weak (Score: 15.55) — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Penguin Solutions Benzinga Edge signal reveals a mixed profile, with weaknesses in value and quality overshadowing moderate growth potential. This suggests that while the stock has some positive indicators, it may struggle to sustain momentum.

PENG Stock Price Activity: Penguin Solutions shares were up 11.78% at $20.40 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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