Nike Takes 'Intentional' Hit To Clear 'Unhealthy Inventory' In Q3 As CEO Eyes Turnaround By Year-End

The ‘Intentional’ Inventory Reset

Nike reported the third-quarter revenue of $11.3 billion and earnings per share of $0.35, outperforming Wall Street estimates of $11.23 billion and $0.30, respectively.

However, the company faced significant short-term pressures as it actively cleared out excess classic footwear franchises to make room for fresh innovation.

“One of the most important actions we took this quarter was further removing unhealthy inventory… from the marketplace,” said President and CEO Elliott Hill.

He noted this aggressive clearing created a roughly five-point headwind to reported results, but emphasized it was an “intentional” and “necessary” maneuver to improve marketplace health and secure sustainable long-term growth.

Executing The ‘Win Now’ Strategy

While Hill acknowledged the broader turnaround is “taking longer” than initially anticipated, he cited early victories—such as a 20% surge in the Nike Running category—as proof the strategy is working.

The company is actively shifting from a strictly direct-to-consumer approach back to a balanced, integrated wholesale marketplace.

“By the end of the calendar year, we expect to have finished our win now actions,” Hill stated. He stressed that the ongoing rebuilding process is deliberate, focusing heavily on athlete-led performance products rather than relying solely on legacy lifestyle and streetwear brands.

Navigating Margin ‘Headwinds’

Despite the top-line revenue beat, cleanup efforts and macro challenges are temporarily squeezing the company’s profitability.

Gross margins declined 130 basis points to 40.2%, heavily impacted by new North American tariffs, a $230 million severance charge to restructure supply chains, and elevated marketplace markdowns.

CFO Matthew Friend cautioned that aggressive promotional activity across the digital space continues to be a “headwind to gross margin profitability.”

Nevertheless, Friend expects these transitory pressures to ease relatively soon, forecasting that sustainable gross margin expansion will officially begin in the second quarter of fiscal 2027.

NKE Falls Despite Q3 Beat

Despite beating analyst estimates, the shares fell by 9.07% in after-hours trading following the aforementioned headwinds. While the stock closed 3.08% higher at $52.82 on Tuesday, it was down 9.13% in premarket on Wednesday.

On a year-to-date basis, the stock was down 17.09%, and it fell 16.79% over the year.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that NKE maintains a weak trend in the long, short, and medium terms, with a moderate value ranking.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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