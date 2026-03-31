RH Stock Tanks After Q4 Results Miss Estimates: Details

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RH Q4 Results

RH reported quarterly earnings of $1.53 per share, which missed the analyst estimate of $2.22 by 30.99%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue came in at $842.62 million, which missed the Street consensus estimate of $873.32 million.

The company said its net revenues were negatively impacted by approximately $30 million due to higher-than-expected backorder and special order balances as a result of tariff-related resourcing and approximately $10 million due to adverse weather conditions.

FY26 Outlook

RH expects fiscal 2026 revenue in a range of $3.58 billion to $3.72 billion, compared to the $3.78 billion analyst estimate

RH Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, RH stock fell 19.15% to $113.40 in Tuesday's extended trading.

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