Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Financial market crash concept with red candlestick charts falling down on a dark background, stock market crisis.
March 31, 2026 4:51 PM 1 min read

RH Stock Tanks After Q4 Results Miss Estimates: Details

RH Q4 Results

RH reported quarterly earnings of $1.53 per share, which missed the analyst estimate of $2.22 by 30.99%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue came in at $842.62 million, which missed the Street consensus estimate of $873.32 million.

The company said its net revenues were negatively impacted by approximately $30 million due to higher-than-expected backorder and special order balances as a result of tariff-related resourcing and approximately $10 million due to adverse weather conditions.

FY26 Outlook

RH expects fiscal 2026 revenue in a range of $3.58 billion to $3.72 billion, compared to the $3.78 billion analyst estimate

RH Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, RH stock fell 19.15% to $113.40 in Tuesday's extended trading.  

Photo: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved