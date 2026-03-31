Beyond Meat Stock Stumbles As Q4 Earnings Come Up Short

Beyond Meat stock is seeing increased attention. Why is BYND stock trending?

Beyond Meats Misses Analyst Revenue Estimates, More

Total revenue was down 19.7% year-over-year, primarily driven by a 22.4% decrease in volume of products sold due to weak category demand and lower sales of chicken and burger products to Quick Service Restaurant customers.

Beyond Meat reported a loss of from operations of $132.7 million in the quarter versus a loss from operations of $37.8 million in the comparable quarter last year.

“Our results for the fourth quarter of 2025 reflect ongoing headwinds in the plant-based meat category as well as the financial impact of several restructuring charges that, while costly, we believe will support the Company's path to sustainable operations,” said Ethan Brown, president and CEO of Beyond Meat.

"Furthermore, we are strategically repositioning our brand to ‘Beyond The Plant Protein Company,’ allowing us to enter into adjacent categories where we believe our brand, technology and commitment to clean plant-based nutrition can deliver significant value to consumers."

The company ended the quarter with $217.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, as well as $415.7 million in total outstanding debt.

Beyond Meat expects first-quarter net revenue to be in the range of $57 million to $59 million.

Beyond Meat’s management team will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call at 5 p.m. ET.

BYND Stock Moves Lower After Hours

BYND Price Action: Beyond Meat shares were down 9.71% in Tuesday's after-hours session, trading at approximately 63 cents at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

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