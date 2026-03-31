SEALSQ Stock Climbs After Earnings: Here's Why

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SEALSQ Fiscal Year Results

SEALSQ reported quarterly losses of 24 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate for a loss of five cents, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue came in at $18.25 million, which beat the Street estimate of $12.9 million by 41.49% and was a 66.21% increase over $10.98 million in the same period last year.

The company said revenue growth was driven by renewed demand across semiconductor and PKI product lines and five months of revenue contribution from IC’ALPS SAS following its acquisition in August (approximately $3.5 million).

SEALSQ highlighted its cash and short-term investments of over $525 million as of March 31, 2026, and its pipeline exceeding $200 million over the next three years.

“Our 66% revenue growth in 2025, coupled with early indications that Q1 2026 revenue will exceed $4 million, represents a decisive inflection point for SEALSQ,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ.

FY 2026 Outlook

SEALSQ reaffirmed its FY 2026 guidance with revenue expected to grow 50% to 100% year-over-year.

LAES Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SEALSQ stock was up 1.91% to $2.67 in Tuesday's extended trading.

Photo courtesy of SEALSQ Corp.