Nike Delivers Q3 Earnings Beat As Turnaround Progresses, Shares Slide

Nike shares are trending. What’s driving NKE stock?

Nike Q3 Earnings Highlights

Nike reported third-quarter revenue of $11.28 billion, beating analyst estimates of $11.24 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The athletic footwear and apparel company posted third-quarter earnings of 35 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 31 cents per share.

Total revenue growth was flat on a year-over-year basis in the quarter. Nike Brand revenues totaled $11 billion, up 1% year-over-year, Nike Direct revenues were down 4% to $4.5 billion and Wholesale revenues were up 5% to $6.5 billion in the quarter. Here’s a breakdown of sales by region.

North America: up 3%

up 3% Greater China: down 7%

down 7% Europe, Middle East and Africa: up 2%

up 2% Asia Pacific and Latin America: up 1%

Inventories were $7.5 billion at the end of the third quarter, down 1% compared to the prior year. Nike returned approximately $609 million to shareholders in the quarter and ended the period with $8.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

“This quarter, we took meaningful actions to improve the health and quality of our business. The pace of progress is different across the portfolio and the areas we prioritized first continue to drive momentum,” said Elliott Hill, president and CEO of Nike.

“The work is not finished, but the direction is clear, our teams are moving with focus and urgency, and our foundation is getting even stronger to build the future of Nikw.”

Nike is expected to provide forward-looking guidance on its quarterly earnings call, which is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. ET.

NKE Shares Fall After The Bell

NKE Price Action: Nike shares were down 3.28% in after-hours, trading at $51.09 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Kirby Lee – Imagn Images