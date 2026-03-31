Financial Performance

The company posted full-year net income of 220.6 million Chinese yuan ($31.6 million), compared with a net loss in 2024. Revenue climbed 53% year over year to 3,102.8 million Chinese yuan ($443.7 million).

In the second half of 2025, net income reached 153.1 million Chinese yuan ($21.9 million), reversing a prior-year loss. Revenue for the period rose 58% to 1,745.1 million Chinese yuan ($249.5 million).

Growth Drivers And Profitability

Expansion in value-added services and higher subscription revenue, supported by a growing AI applications portfolio, fueled growth. Gross profit for the full year increased 63% to 905.2 million Chinese yuan, with gross margin improving to 29%.

Operating income reached 217 million Chinese yuan in 2025, compared with an operating loss of 89.7 million Chinese yuan in 2024. The company reported cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of 659.9 million Chinese yuan ($94.4 million) as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Shareholder Returns And Commentary

The board also approved a special cash dividend of approximately $5 million, equal to $0.006 per ordinary share or $1.20 per ADS, payable in May 2026.

“2025 was a remarkable year for Sound Group, highlighted by a 53% year-over-year increase in net revenues and a return to profitability,” said Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and CEO of SOGP.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 51.6% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 60.7% above its 100-day SMA, indicating strong short-term and longer-term momentum.

Shares have climbed 759.09% over the past 12 months and now trade closer to their 52-week highs than lows, signaling a strong upward trend.

The RSI stands at 66.87, remaining in neutral territory, while the MACD reads 0.5601 above its 0.1716 signal line, indicating bullish momentum.

This combination suggests that while the stock is nearing overbought territory, the bullish MACD supports continued upward movement.

Key Resistance : $37.00

: $37.00 Key Support: $17.50

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Sound, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value Rank : 94.38 — The stock is considered a strong value play.

: 94.38 — The stock is considered a strong value play. Growth Rank : 42.62 — Indicates moderate growth potential.

: 42.62 — Indicates moderate growth potential. Momentum Rank: 99.35 — The stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Sound’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile, with strong momentum indicators suggesting continued bullish interest in the stock.

SOGP Stock Price Activity: Sound Group shares were up 6.61% at $17.33 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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