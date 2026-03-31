Why Is T1 Energy Stock Sinking Tuesday?

Earnings And Financial Performance

The company reported fourth-quarter EPS of (70 cents), missing estimates of 2 cents, while revenue of $358.554 million also fell short of the $401.420 million estimate.

T1 posted a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $190.0 million for the quarter, compared with $367.2 million a year earlier.

Operations And Project Progress

T1 said construction of the first 2.1 GW phase at G2_Austin remains on schedule, with steel erection expected to begin in April and production targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026.

The company reduced the remaining capital requirement for Phase 1 to approximately $350 million after deploying cash early in construction.

In the fourth quarter, T1 achieved a record 1.13 GW of production and generated $358.5 million in net sales. Full-year 2025 production at G1_Dallas reached 2.79 GW, within prior guidance.

Outlook And Strategic Developments

The company continues to advance financing efforts for G2_Austin and targets full funding for Phase 1 early in the second quarter of 2026.

T1 also highlighted strategic developments, including a $160 million sale of Section 45X tax credits and a three-year agreement with Treaty Oak Clean Energy to supply at least 900 MW of modules.

For 2026, T1 maintained its production outlook of 3.1 to 4.2 GW and said it has 3 GW of contracted production at G1_Dallas.

Upon completion of the first 2.1 GW phase of G2, T1 expects to generate an annualized run-rate Adjusted EBITDA of $375 – $450 million during 2027.

Fully integrated production of 5 GW each between G1 and G2 is expected to produce an annualized Adjusted EBITDA run-rate of $650 – $700 million.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, T1 reported $270.8 million in cash and equivalents, including $182.5 million unrestricted.

“2025 was a defining year for T1 Energy as we advanced our strategy to build America’s first vertically integrated, silicon-based solar platform,” said Dan Barcelo, Chairman and CEO of T1 Energy.

Short Interest

Short interest in T1 Energy increased in the latest reporting period, rising from 33.93 million to 34.29 million shares, or 21.17% of the float.

At an average daily trading volume of 13 million shares, it would take about 2.64 days for short sellers to cover their positions.

Technical Analysis

T1 Energy is trading 31.8% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 24.7% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate trend down even after a strong longer-term run.

Shares are up 346.03% over the past 12 months, and the stock is sitting closer to the middle of its 52-week range between $9.78 and 92 cents.

RSI is at 36.70, which sits in neutral territory but leans toward “getting stretched” on the downside if selling pressure continues. MACD is at -0.2933 versus a signal line of -0.1009 (histogram -0.1924), a bearish setup that suggests downside momentum is still in control.

With RSI in the 30–50 band and MACD bearish, the signals point to mixed momentum, with the tape still favoring sellers unless price can reclaim key moving averages.

Key Resistance : $5.00

: $5.00 Key Support: $4.50

Benzinga Edge Analysis

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for T1 Energy, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 98.96) — The stock screens as a top-tier momentum name, even though the near-term trend has pulled back sharply from recent highs.

The Verdict: T1 Energy’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story, with the scorecard dominated by a very strong Momentum reading. With other pillars unavailable here, the setup is best treated as trend-sensitive—strong when the stock is reclaiming key levels, but vulnerable when it’s trading well below its short- and intermediate-term moving averages.

Top ETF Exposure

State Street SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSE:CNRG): 3.70% Weight

(NYSE:CNRG): 3.70% Weight Proshares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF (NYSE:CTEX): 7.57% Weight

Significance: Because TE carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

TE Price Action: T1 Energy shares were down 16.37% at $4.70 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by TIMS13 via Shutterstock