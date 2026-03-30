Virgin Galactic Stock Rises On Q4 Earnings, First SpaceShip Nears Completion

Virgin Galactic stock is testing key support levels. What’s pressuring SPCE?

Virgin Galactic Q4 Earnings Highlights

Virgin Galactic reported fourth-quarter revenue of $312,000, missing estimates of $495,000, according to Benzinga Pro. Revenue in the quarter was attributable to access fees related to future astronauts.

The aerospace and space travel company reported a fourth-quarter loss of 98 cents per share, beating estimates for a loss of $1.05 per share.

Virgin Galactic used $52 million of cash in operating activities and generated negative free cash flow of $95 million in the quarter. The company ended the period with $338 million in total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

“We completed pivotal milestones during the first quarter of 2026, and with assembly of our first SpaceShip nearly complete and ground testing set to begin in April, we have released a limited number of Virgin Galactic Spaceflight Expeditions, each priced at $750,000,” said Michael Colglazier, CEO of Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic expects first-quarter free cash flow to be negative $90 million to negative $95 million. Free cash flow is expected to show sequential improvement throughout the remainder of the year.

Virgin Galactic said it’s progressing on support testing of its second SpaceShip, which is expected to enter service late in the fourth quarter to early in the first quarter.

“With production of SpaceShips well underway, we are gearing up for rocket motor assembly at our Phoenix factory, with manufacturing planned to begin in Q4 2026. We continue to strategically manage our capital to support our planned ramp in cash flow from commercial spaceline operations,” Colglazier said.

Virgin Galactic executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call at 5 p.m. ET.

SPCE Shares Move Higher After Hours

SPCE Price Action: Virgin Galactic shares were up 2.30% in after-hours Monday, trading at $2.22 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: courtesy of Virgin Galactic.