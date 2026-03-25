Navan Stock Soars On Q4 Earnings Beat (CORRECTED)

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to adjust the reported revenue estimate for fiscal 2027.

Navan stock is surging to new heights today. What’s driving NAVN stock higher?

Navan Beats Q4 Estimates On Top And Bottom Lines

Navan reported fourth-quarter revenue of $177.92 million, beating analyst estimates of $162 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported adjusted earnings of two cents per share for the quarter, beating estimates for a loss of 12 cents per share.

Total revenue increased 35% on a year-over-year basis as Usage revenue increased 35% and Subscription revenue increased 29%. Payment value grew 19% year-over-year to $1 billion in the quarter.

Navan ended the period with approximately $583.52 million in total cash and cash equivalents.

“Our AI-first platform is winning the enterprise market by replacing fragmented legacy systems with a unified, scalable solution,” said Ariel Cohen, co-founder and CEO of Navan.

“With record-breaking go-to-market momentum, we believe we are better positioned than ever to redefine the travel and expense industry.”

Navan expects first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $204 million to $206 million versus estimates of $187.74 million. The company sees fiscal 2027 revenue in the range of $866 million to $874 million versus estimates of $840.60 million.

Navan executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

NAVN Shares Surge After The Close

NAVN Price Action: Navan shares were up 16.39% in after-hours Wednesday, trading at $10.64 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

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