Navan Stock Soars On Q4 Earnings Beat (CORRECTED)

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to adjust the reported revenue estimate for fiscal 2027.
- Navan stock is surging to new heights today. What’s driving NAVN stock higher?
Navan Beats Q4 Estimates On Top And Bottom Lines
Navan reported fourth-quarter revenue of $177.92 million, beating analyst estimates of $162 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported adjusted earnings of two cents per share for the quarter, beating estimates for a loss of 12 cents per share.
Total revenue increased 35% on a year-over-year basis as Usage revenue increased 35% and Subscription revenue increased 29%. Payment value grew 19% year-over-year to $1 billion in the quarter.
Navan ended the period with approximately $583.52 million in total cash and cash equivalents.
“Our AI-first platform is winning the enterprise market by replacing fragmented legacy systems with a unified, scalable solution,” said Ariel Cohen, co-founder and CEO of Navan.
“With record-breaking go-to-market momentum, we believe we are better positioned than ever to redefine the travel and expense industry.”
Navan expects first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $204 million to $206 million versus estimates of $187.74 million. The company sees fiscal 2027 revenue in the range of $866 million to $874 million versus estimates of $840.60 million.
Navan executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call at 4:30 p.m. ET.
NAVN Shares Surge After The Close
NAVN Price Action: Navan shares were up 16.39% in after-hours Wednesday, trading at $10.64 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.
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