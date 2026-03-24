Concentrix Stock Sinks To 52-Week Low - Here's Why

Concentrix reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.61 per share, which missed the Street estimate of $2.65.

Quarterly revenue was $2.500 billion, up by 5.4% year-over-year (Y/Y), above the analyst consensus estimate of $2.492 billion.

Quarterly revenue grew 1.9% Y/Y on a constant-currency basis.

Concentrix generates revenue by delivering technology-driven customer experience services that help companies manage and enhance their customer interactions.

The company provides digital customer support, technical assistance, sales and marketing services, back-office operations, and data analytics for clients in industries such as technology, financial services, and retail.

Profits And Margins

The quarterly adjusted operating income declined 8.2% to $295.0 million. The margin contracted from 13.6% to 11.8%.

The quarter's adjusted EBITDA fell 6.9% to $348.2 million. The margin tanked from 15.8% to 13.9%.

Operating activities used $83.2 million in cash during the quarter, while adjusted free cash flow was negative $144.6 million.

Dividends And Buybacks

The company paid a quarterly dividend of 36 cents per share on February 10, 2026. Its board has approved another 36 cents per share dividend, payable on May 5, 2026, to shareholders on record as of April 24, 2026.

During the fourth quarter, the company repurchased 1.0 million shares for $42.0 million under its existing repurchase program. As of February 28, 2026, the company still had $396.6 million remaining under its share buyback authorization.

Quarterly And Fiscal Outlook

Chris Caldwell, President and CEO of Concentrix, said the company is helping clients generate measurable value from AI by acting as a trusted partner, while focusing on securing long-term programs that combine integrated technology solutions and services.

Concentrix expects second-quarter revenue of $2.460 billion to $2.485 billion (versus $2.490 billion consensus estimate) and adjusted EPS of $2.57 to $2.69 (versus $2.76 consensus estimate).

The company reiterated fiscal 2026 revenue of $10.035 billion to $10.180 billion (versus a consensus estimate of $10.132 billion) and adjusted EPS of $11.48 to $12.07 (versus a consensus estimate of $11.87).

It expects to generate approximately $630 million to $650 million of adjusted free cash flow in fiscal year 2026.

CNXC Price Action: Concentrix shares were down 15.74% at $27.84 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week low, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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