Ondas, GameStop, PDD and More Stocks With Earnings This Week

The current earnings season is winding down, but there are still some retail investors’ favorites reporting this week.

ONDS stock is up after earnings. See the chart and price action here.

Here's a look at the earnings calendar for the week ahead:

Monday, Mar. 23 – Before Market Open

The drone tech company reported losses of 36 cents per share, missing the analyst consensus loss of five cents, but revenue of $30.1 million beat the consensus estimate of $27.6 million.

WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD) also reported Q4 results with a narrower-than-expected loss per share and revenue above expectations.

Tuesday, Mar. 24 – After Market Close

GameStop does not hold post-earnings conference calls, but investors are still hoping for insight into what CEO Ryan Cohen has in mind for acquisitions and future growth.

Also reporting after Tuesday's closing bell are:

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

(NASDAQ:BRZE) KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Wednesday, Mar. 25 – Before Market Open

Investors are watching whether PDD Holdings can sustain double‑digit revenue and earnings growth while managing the heavy spending tied to Temu's global expansion, after recent quarters showed growing tension between topline momentum and margin pressure.

The following companies will also report on Wednesday morning:

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

(NYSE:CHWY) Cintas Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

(NASDAQ:CTAS) Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wednesday, Mar. 25 – After Market Close

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) are set to release their quarterly results after Wednesday's closing bell.

Thursday, Mar. 26 – Before Market Open

Investors will be watching Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY) and The Lovesac Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:LOVE) when the companies report on Thursday morning.

Friday, Mar. 27 – Before Market Open

Investors will be listening for commentary on record booking volumes and pricing amid escalating fuel costs and a still‑elevated debt load.

Photo: iQoncept / Shutterstock