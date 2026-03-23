BNGO stock is soaring. See the chart and price action here.

Despite a slight year-over-year revenue dip, the stock showed resilience, gaining nearly 27% in Monday’s regular session.

The Financials: Narrowing the Gap

For the fourth quarter, Bionano reported revenue of $8 million, landing at the high end of its previous guidance. While this was a 3% decrease from the prior year, the real victory was in the margins. Full-year gross margins skyrocketed to 46%, a massive leap from the 1% seen in 2024.

The improvement stems from a strategic shift toward recurring revenue. Bionano is focusing on its core “routine users” of Optical Genome Mapping (OGM) and VIA software.

By cutting operating expenses by roughly 55%, the company is aggressively tackling its cash burn to extend its runway, ending the year with $29.6 million in liquidity.

Market Momentum and OGM Adoption

The stock’s recent movement has been buoyed by more than just balance sheets. Scientific adoption is hitting an inflection point:

What's Next for BNGO?

Wall Street remains cautiously optimistic. While the stock has faced heavy pressure over the last year, analysts maintain a consensus price target far above current levels — ranging from $4 to more than $7 — citing the massive upside if OGM continues to displace traditional cytogenetics.

With a first-quarter 2026 revenue guide of $6.5 million to $6.7 million, Bionano is betting that its “leaner and meaner” structure will finally allow the stock to map out a sustainable recovery.

BNGO Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Bionano Genomics shares closed Monday up 26.96% at $1.46; after-hours trading was slightly down.

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