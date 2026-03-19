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FedEx Packaging
March 19, 2026 4:43 PM 2 min read

FedEx Tops Q3 Estimates, Freight Spin-Off Remains On Track

FedEx Reports Q3 Results

FedEx reported third-quarter revenue of $24 billion, beating analyst estimates of $23.42 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company posted third-quarter adjusted earnings of $5.25 per share, beating estimates of $4.13 per share.

Operating results for the company’s Federal Express segment improved during the quarter, driven by higher U.S. domestic and International Priority package yields, continued cost savings from transformation initiatives and increased U.S. domestic package volume. 

Meanwhile, the company’s Freight segment decreased due to increased costs associated with the company’s planned spin-off, lower shipments and higher wage rates. FedEx noted that the planned spin-off of its Freight business remains on track for June 1.

“Team FedEx delivered another quarter of strong financial results and excellent service for our customers, powered by disciplined operational execution, the resilience of our global network, and the accelerating impact of our advanced digital solutions,” said Raj Subramaniam, president and CEO of FedEx.

What’s Next For FedEx?

FedEx now expects revenue to be up 6% to 6.5% in fiscal 2026, versus prior guidance for growth of 5% to 6%. The company also reaffirmed plans for permanent cost reductions of $1 billion from structural cost reductions and the advancement of Network 2.0.

FedEx expects fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings to be in the range of $19.30 to $20.10 per share, versus estimates of $18.70 per share.

FedEx executives will discuss the quarter on an earnings call scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. ET.

FDX Shares Rise After The Bell

FDX Price Action: FedEx shares were up 2.78% in after-hours Thursday, trading at $367 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock.com

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