US Antimony Stock Climbs After Q4 Revenue Smashes Estimates

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The Details: U.S. Antimony reported quarterly losses of four cents per share, which missed the consensus estimate for earnings of two cents.

Quarterly revenue clocked in at $39.26 million, smashing the analyst consensus estimate of $11.9 million by 229.9%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

U.S.Antimony revenue increased 219% to $35.4 million in 2025 compared to $11.1 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by a 230% increase in the average selling price per pound as strong market demand and limited supply for antimony in 2025 drove prices higher.

Zeolite revenue increased 14% to $3.4 million in 2025 compared to $2.9 million in 2024, reflecting an 8% increase in sales volume and a 6% increase in average sales price per ton.

“This past year represents the most significant period of growth and repositioning in our company’s history,” CEO Gary Evans said.

“We more than doubled our revenues, materially expanded gross profit by almost 30%, secured multi-year government and commercial industrial contracts worth a combined $354 million, made investments in future critical mineral mining projects and restarted domestic antimony mining operations of our own in Montana,” Evans added.

Outlook: U.S. Antimony is targeting $125 million in gross revenue for 2026 and expects to become the first tungsten producer in North America in more than 12 years.

UAMY Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, U.S. Antimony stock gained 1.54% to $9.25 in Thursday's extended trading.

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