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Firefly Aerospace rocket take-off
March 19, 2026 4:32 PM 1 min read

Firefly Stock Jumps On Better-Than-Expected Q4 Results

Firefly Q4 Earnings Highlights

Firefly reported revenue of $57.67 million for the fourth quarter, beating estimates of $52.36 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company noted that full-year 2025 revenue totaled $159.9 million, up 163% on a year-over-year basis.

Firefly reported a fourth-quarter adjusted loss of 38 cents per share, beating estimates for a loss of 47 cents per share.

The company said it ended the quarter with $792.97 million in total cash and cash equivalents, and approximately $100 million in short-term investments.

“2025 was a transformative year in Firefly’s history, as we more than doubled our annual revenue while executing across multiple launch, spacecraft, and ground programs and strengthening our portfolio of space exploration and national security space capabilities,” said Jason Kim, CEO of Firefly Aerospace.

Firefly expects fiscal 2026 revenue to be in the range of $420 million to $450 million versus estimates of $440.45 million.

Firefly executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET. The company said it will also provide more details on its full-year outlook on the call.

FLY Shares Rise After Hours

FLY Price Action: Firefly Aerospace shares were up 6.03% in Thursday’s after-hours session, trading at $24.30 at publication time, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo” courtesy of Firefly Aerospace.

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