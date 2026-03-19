Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Signet Jewelers company sign on the building at its headquarters in Coppell, Texas, USA.
March 19, 2026 1:03 PM 2 min read

Highly Short Stock Signet Jewelers Soars After Resilient Quarter

The stock surged more than 13% during the session. Heavy trading supported the move. High short interest, above 26% of the float, likely added buying pressure.

Trading volume reached about 1.54 million shares. This was well above the 100-day average of 870,236 shares. As a result, activity remained elevated.

The company has a short float of 5.51 million shares. This represents 26.72% of its tradable float. Therefore, bearish positioning remains very high.

Quarterly Results

Signet reported solid demand across key categories. However, margins showed some pressure.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $6.25. This beat the analyst estimate of $6.11. Revenue reached $2.345 billion, slightly above expectations of $2.342 billion.

Average unit retail increased about 5%. Growth came from both Bridal and Fashion segments.

Operating income rose to $318.3 million, up from $152.6 million a year ago. However, adjusted operating income declined to $327.3 million from $355.5 million. Adjusted operating margin fell to 14% from 15.1%.

Gross profit was $985.1 million. This was down by about $17 million year over year. Gross margin declined to 42.0% due to lower merchandise margins and fixed-cost deleverage.

CEO J.K. Symancyk said the company continues to execute its growth strategy. He added that the focus remains on long-term value creation.

Balance Sheet Strength

Cash and cash equivalents stood at $874.8 million as of Jan. 31, 2026. This was up from $604 million a year earlier. Total liquidity reached about $2 billion.

Inventory ended the year at $1.94 billion.

Dividend Increase

The board declared a quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share. The payout is scheduled for May 22, 2026.

This marks nearly a 10% increase. It is also the fifth straight year of dividend growth.

Outlook

Signet expects first-quarter sales between $1.53 billion and $1.57 billion. This compares with the analyst estimate of $1.559 billion.

For fiscal 2027, the company forecasts adjusted EPS of $8.80 to $10.74. Analysts expect $10.59. Sales are projected between $6.6 billion and $6.9 billion. This is slightly below the $6.896 billion consensus estimate.

Management said the outlook reflects commodity costs, tariffs, and consumer trends. It also includes the transition of James Allen within the portfolio.

SIG Price Action: Signet Jewelers shares were up 13.05% at $89.05 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved