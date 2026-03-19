Intuitive Machines (LUNR) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) reported fourth-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Operator
Stephen Zhang (Head of Investor Relations)
Steve Altemus (Chief Executive Officer)
Pete McGrath (Chief Financial Officer)
Operator
Thank you. And a quick reminder before we start the Q and A, please limit yourself to one question only. Again, if you’d like to ask a question, please press Star one on your keypad to raise your hand and enter the queue. And if you’d like to withdraw your question or your question has been answered, please press Star one again. And we will take our first question from Josh Sullivan from Jones Trading.
Jones Trading Analyst
Please go ahead. Hey, good morning. Good morning. Good morning, Josh. Yeah, I just wanted to key in on the Lanteris integration. You know, where are you guys ahead of schedule? You know, where are the hurdles and what’s been the customer response?
Steve Altemus (Chief Executive Officer)
Jones Trading Analyst
Great. Thank you for the time.
Operator
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of SUY da Silva from Capital. Please go ahead.
Analyst
Good morning, Steve. Hey guys. You talked about national security growing in the mix and trying to make it sort of a third. A third, A third across the company. Can you talk about the key programs if you’ve won them or in the pipeline to help increase the national security in the mix?
Steve Altemus (Chief Executive Officer)
Analyst
Thanks, Steve. And then on calendar 2016 revenue guidance there, can you talk about the linearity perhaps Pete, you know, first half versus second half given you have backlog visibility and what would drive potential 26 upside in your guide. And just maybe you can touch on LTV and where they are in the program selection process.
Pete McGrath (Chief Financial Officer)
Steve Altemus (Chief Executive Officer)
Operator
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Andrew Shepard from Cantor Fitzgerald. Please go ahead.
Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst
Steve Altemus (Chief Executive Officer)
Pete McGrath (Chief Financial Officer)
Can I add, we’ve already submitted two proposals post closing that we probably would not have submitted if we had a combined company.
Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst
I see. Wonderful. Excellent. Well, thank you, Steve. Thank you, Pete. Congrats again on the quarter.
Operator
Thank you. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Austin Moore from Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.
Canaccord Genuity Analyst
Hi, good morning. I was just wondering if you could talk about some of the operational changes that have been made at Land Terrace to make the business better positioned to perform on firm fixed price contracts, just given the possibility of cost overruns during production depending on what kind of bus it is.
Steve Altemus (Chief Executive Officer)
Operator
Great. Thanks for the caller. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Edison Yu from Deutsche Bank.
Deutsche Bank Analyst
Please go ahead. Hey, thank you for taking our question. There’s been a lot of talk about data centers in space. You just talked a lot about connectivity on the moon, Mars, solar system. How do you think about this type of architecture in terms of what it looks like? And are there certain technical capabilities that Linteris brings that you can perhaps highlight? Thank you.
Steve Altemus (Chief Executive Officer)
Operator
Thank you. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of John Segman from Stifel.
Stifel Analyst
Steve Altemus (Chief Executive Officer)
Stifel Analyst
Steve Altemus (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. Again, you’re correct in that the tracking layer is not affected here by this thinking and all indications from the customer are that it’s going to continue and continue to grow and be replenished as we move forward. So I don’t have any insight into those discussions internally to the government or with SpaceX, so I can’t comment on that in particular.
Operator
Thank you. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Michael Leshock from KeyBank Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
KeyBank Capital Markets Analyst
Hey, good morning. I wanted to ask on the space superiority executive order that was signed in December and the strong support there for establishing a lunar presence, did that pull forward any of your longer term growth initiatives? Obviously there could be some near term challenges with the government shutdown, but does the administration support for a lunar presence accelerate any initiatives or shift your focus at all?
Steve Altemus (Chief Executive Officer)
Operator
Great, thank you. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ronald Epstein from Bank of America.
Bank of America Analyst
Please go ahead. Hi, good morning, this is Samantha Styro on for run today. I just wanted to ask about how you see the competitive landscape evolving given the restructuring of Artemis, increased interest from SpaceX, Blue Origin and some other players. Is it more challenging? Do you see opportunities for extended applications? Kind of any color you can give around that?
Steve Altemus (Chief Executive Officer)
Operator
Great, thank you. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Griffin Boss from B. Riley Securities.
B. Riley Securities Analyst
Steve Altemus (Chief Executive Officer)
B. Riley Securities Analyst
That’s great color. Thank you, Steve, appreciate you taking the question. Thank you.
Operator
Our next question comes from the line of Jeff Van Ree from Craig Hollow.
Craig Hollow Analyst
Good morning. This is Good morning. This is Daniel on for Jeff just on the organic growth profile. I know you said previously Land Terrace had been running around 630 million in revenue. I don’t know if you have an updated number for full year 25, but on a combined basis can you point us to. It looks like maybe it’s around teens organic growth for 2026. Maybe just walk in our expectations for organic growth.
Pete McGrath (Chief Financial Officer)
Operator
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Greg Pendy from Clear Street.
Clear Street Analyst
Steve Altemus (Chief Executive Officer)
Steve Altemus (Chief Executive Officer)
Operator
The meeting has now concluded. Thank you all for joining and you may now disconnect.
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Image: courtesy of Intuitive Machines.
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