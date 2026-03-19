Accenture Stock Hits 52-Week Low - Here's Why

Accenture issued a softer-than-expected full-year earnings forecast and a cautious revenue outlook for the third quarter.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.93 per share, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $2.84.

The company reported sales of $18.04 billion, slightly exceeding the analyst consensus estimate of $17.84 billion.

Sales increased 8% in U.S. dollars and 4% in local currency.

Segment Performance

Consulting revenues were $8.86 billion, representing a 7% increase in U.S. dollars and a 3% increase in local currency. Managed Services revenues reached $9.18 billion, an increase of 10% in U.S. dollars and 5% in local currency.

Within industry groups, Products revenues reached $5.48 billion, up 8% in U.S. dollars and 3% local currency.

Health & Public Service revenues rose 2% in U.S. dollars and declined 1% local currency to $3.67 billion.

Financial Services revenue reached $3.40 billion, up 13% in U.S. dollars and 7% local currency.

Resources revenue was $2.41 billion, up 7% in U.S. dollars and 2% in local currency.

Communications, Media & Technology revenue was $3.09 billion, up 13% in U.S. dollars and 10% in local currency.

Bookings And AI Demand

New bookings for the quarter were $22.1 billion, an increase of 6% in U.S. dollars and 1% in local currency.

This total comprised $11.33 billion in Consulting new bookings and $10.78 billion in Managed Services new bookings.

The operating margin expanded 30 basis points to 13.8%.

Accenture held $9.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of February 28.

It generated $3.67 billion in free cash flow during the quarter.

Dividends And Buybacks

Accenture returned $1.7 billion to shareholders in the second quarter of 2026 by repurchasing 6.8 million shares, including 5.1 million via the open market.

As of February 28, 2026, the company had about $4.4 billion remaining under its buyback program and roughly 615 million shares outstanding.

Chair and CEO Julie Sweet said Accenture delivered record second-quarter bookings of $22.1 billion, including 41 clients with bookings above $100 million, while revenue landed at the top of its guided range and the company continued to gain market share.

She highlighted that Accenture is accelerating work with clients to scale advanced AI across enterprises, driving strong AI-led growth, and added that recent acquisitions are strengthening capabilities and expanding scale to support AI-driven transformation.

Outlook

Accenture raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to a range of $71.763 billion to $73.157 billion, up from its prior forecast of $71.066 billion to $73.157 billion, but below the analyst consensus estimate of $73.917 billion.

The company now expects fiscal 2026 GAAP earnings per share of $13.25 to $13.50, compared with its earlier guidance of $13.12 to $13.50 and a consensus estimate of $13.51.

Adjusted earnings per share are projected at $13.65 to $13.90, up from the prior range of $13.52 to $13.90, versus the analyst consensus of $13.86.

Accenture said it continues to expect to return at least $9.3 billion to shareholders in fiscal 2026.

For the third quarter, the company forecasts revenue of $18.35 billion to $19.00 billion, compared with the analyst estimate of $18.72 billion.

ACN Price Action: Accenture shares were down 4.19% at $186.97 during premarket trading on Thursday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week low, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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