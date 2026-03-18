Five Below Stock Climbs On Q4 Earnings Beat, Strong Outlook

Five Below stock is showing upward bias. What’s next for FIVE stock?

Five Below Tops Estimates In Q4

Five Below reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.73 billion, beating estimates of $1.70 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company posted adjusted earnings of $4.31 per share for the quarter, beating estimates of $3.98 per share.

Net sales increased 24.3% year-over-year as comparable sales grew by 15.4%. Five Below said it opened 14 net new stores and ended the quarter with 1,921 total stores.

“With a growing store base, strong new store performance, and a differentiated customer value proposition, we believe we are well positioned to drive sustainable sales growth, margin expansion, and long-term shareholder value,” said Winnie Park, CEO of Five Below.

What’s Next For Five Below?

Five Below expects first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion versus estimates of approximately $1.10 billion. The company sees first-quarter adjusted earnings between $1.57 and $1.69 per share versus estimates of 94 cents per share.

Five Below also introduced fiscal 2026 guidance. The company expects full-year revenue of $5.20 billion to $5.30 billion versus estimates of $5.24 billion, and adjusted earnings of $7.74 to $8.25 per share versus estimates of $7.05 per share.

Five Below executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call at 4:30 p.m. ET

FIVE Shares Heat Up After Hours

FIVE Price Action: Five Below shares were up 7.07% in after-hours on Wednesday, trading at $227.49 at publication time, according to Benzinga Pro.

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