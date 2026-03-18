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A close-up of Five Below sign on building
March 18, 2026 4:39 PM 2 min read

Five Below Stock Climbs On Q4 Earnings Beat, Strong Outlook

Five Below Tops Estimates In Q4

Five Below reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.73 billion, beating estimates of $1.70 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company posted adjusted earnings of $4.31 per share for the quarter, beating estimates of $3.98 per share.

Net sales increased 24.3% year-over-year as comparable sales grew by 15.4%. Five Below said it opened 14 net new stores and ended the quarter with 1,921 total stores.

“With a growing store base, strong new store performance, and a differentiated customer value proposition, we believe we are well positioned to drive sustainable sales growth, margin expansion, and long-term shareholder value,” said Winnie Park, CEO of Five Below.

What’s Next For Five Below?

Five Below expects first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion versus estimates of approximately $1.10 billion. The company sees first-quarter adjusted earnings between $1.57 and $1.69 per share versus estimates of 94 cents per share.

Five Below also introduced fiscal 2026 guidance. The company expects full-year revenue of $5.20 billion to $5.30 billion versus estimates of $5.24 billion, and adjusted earnings of $7.74 to $8.25 per share versus estimates of $7.05 per share.

Five Below executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call at 4:30 p.m. ET

FIVE Shares Heat Up After Hours

FIVE Price Action: Five Below shares were up 7.07% in after-hours on Wednesday, trading at $227.49 at publication time, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock.com

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