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Red Cat logo displayed on a black background with faint drone images
March 18, 2026 4:26 PM 1 min read

Red Cat Stock Up Despite Mixed Q4 Earnings: Details

Here’s a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Red Cat reported quarterly losses of 17 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate for a loss of 15 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $26.24 million, which beat the Street estimate of $23.92 million and was a jump from revenue of $1.26 million in the same period last year.

Full-year 2025 total revenue was $40.7 million, representing an increase of 161% or $25.1 million from $15.6 million in the prior year.

“2025 was a transformative year for Red Cat as we strengthened our position as a trusted provider of advanced drone solutions for defense and government customers,” said Jeff Thompson, CEO of Red Cat.

“We delivered year-over-year revenue growth of 161%, launched our FANG™ FPV platform, and expanded our Army relationship, and received our first order for 100 Black Widows through the NSPA — a major milestone that underscores growing international demand for our products,” Thompson added.

RCAT Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Red Cat stock is up 3.24% to $17.50 in Wednesday's extended trading.  

The chart below shows RCAT one-year performance compared to other drone technology stocks:

The cover image was generated using artificial intelligence via Nano Banana 2.

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