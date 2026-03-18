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Jabil,Sign,Logo.,Jabil,Inc.,Is,An,American,Company,Providing
March 18, 2026 10:56 AM 44 min read

Jabil Q2 FY26 Earnings Call Transcript

Jabil Inc. (NASDQ: JBL) reported second-quarter financial results before the market open on Wednesday. The transcript from the company’s second-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Operator

Adam Berry (Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs)

Greg Hebard (Chief Financial Officer)

Mike Dastoor (Chief Executive Officer)

Adam Berry (Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs)

Operator

Bank of America Analyst

Hi, thank you for taking my questions. Mike, you raised intelligent infrastructure revenue by 1.1 billion. Can you help us rank order where you see the most opportunity? Is it in compute, networking or semi cap? And this year AI revenues are now growing almost 50% year on year. Is it reasonable to think that that strong growth can sustain beyond fiscal 26?

Mike Dastoor (Chief Executive Officer)

Bank of America Analyst

Mike Dastoor (Chief Executive Officer)

Bank of America Analyst

Again, thanks for the details there. If I can sneak one quick one for Greg, can you remind us on uses of cash? I mean, you’ve got growth in many different areas. How are you thinking about capex spend for this year? Where are you investing for growth? And also if you can talk about capital structure, how are you thinking about lowering leverage and also or taking on leverage for ma? So how should we think about that? Thank you.

Greg Hebard (Chief Financial Officer)

Bank of America Analyst

Thanks for all the details.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Mark Delaney with Goldman Sachs. Please receive your questions.

Goldman Sachs Analyst

Mike Dastoor (Chief Executive Officer)

Goldman Sachs Analyst

Very helpful, Mike. Thanks for those details. My other question was on supply chain. I think even prior to the upside in demand that JBOL has been seeing, there was some tightness in certain components. Could you speak more on what you’re seeing in some of these various areas?

Mike Dastoor (Chief Executive Officer)

I think semiconductors and memory was one. I think maybe some other components have been tight as well. But now that demand is stronger as well as given what’s going on with the Middle east, can you speak to your ability to get supply and cost elements that may be associated with getting that supply in light of everything that’s happening.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Stephen Fox of Fox Advisors. Please proceed with your questions.

Fox Advisors Analyst

Hi, good morning. My first question was on the intelligent infrastructure operating margins. It seems like, Mike, you, you, you were coming off of peak capacity constraints in the quarter and yet you still produce 40 basis points year over year improvements in margins and the margins were better than I thought they were going to be.

Mike Dastoor (Chief Executive Officer)

Fox Advisors Analyst

it seems like physical AI is not just a buzzword anymore. There’s a lot of investment going on. Do you have any programs that you could sort of highlight or opportunity sets that you’re looking at as as that becomes more of a real use case on the factory floor or in warehouses?

Mike Dastoor (Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

Our next questions come from the line of Sumik Chatterjee with JP Morgan. Please receive your questions.

JP Morgan Analyst

Mike Dastoor (Chief Executive Officer)


JP Morgan Analyst


Mike Dastoor (Chief Executive Officer)


Greg Hebard (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah. Hi Samika. Just on CapEx, we feel comfortable in how we’re modeling 1 and a half to 2% going forward on CapEx to revenue. So even with all the capacity expansions and the growth we’re seeing, we feel that’s a good run rate.


JP Morgan Analyst

Thank you. Thanks.


Operator

Our next questions are from the line of Melissa Fairbanks with Raymond James. Please review through your questions.


Raymond James Analyst

Mike Dastoor (Chief Executive Officer)

Raymond James Analyst

Okay, great, great. And then in renewables and energy infrastructure, you know, we toured the site in St. Pete where you’re doing some of the commercial and resi. Solar stuff. I’m wondering how much of the strength that you’re seeing in the near term is driven by the upcoming expiration of the tax incentives or if you believe this is really true, you know, sustainable demand improvement.

Mike Dastoor (Chief Executive Officer)

Raymond James Analyst

Okay, great. And then one last final one on healthcare and packaging. It’s great to see that you’re finally seeing a little bit of inflection point higher on the equipment side with the minimally invasive equipment and imaging systems. Just wondering how the margin profile differs on that side of the business versus a lot of the injectables and disposables.

Mike Dastoor (Chief Executive Officer)

Well, it’s definitely accretive. It’s accretive to enterprise for sure, but it’s accretive to the healthcare and packaging end market or the way we break it out as well. I think some of the GLB1s and the CGMs have the scale, the minimally invasive technologies are more capability based and have the margins to with it.

Raymond James Analyst

All right, great. Thanks very much guys.

Operator

Next questions are from the line of Luke Young with Baird pleased to see through questions.

Baird Analyst

Good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. On the AI front. Hoping we could just double click on your silicon photonics trends in the quarter and maybe more importantly your high level outlook there. Certainly hearing more about higher speeds CPO type things and scale IT applications. So just curious on your updated perspective.

Mike Dastoor (Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of David Vogue with UBS. Please receive your questions. Great.

UBS Analyst

Mike Dastoor (Chief Executive Officer)

Greg Hebard (Chief Financial Officer)

Hi David, this is Greg. Just on the margins and just to complement what Mike was saying, digital commerce is one of our highest margin end markets when you look at that succinctly. So it’s absolutely accretive to Jabil. And with the growth rates we’re seeing, you know, we’re really excited about that space from a margin perspective as well.

UBS Analyst

Greg, can I just follow up? So does that support your kind of confidence and Mike’s confidence in 27 margins getting, you know, on an upward trajectory towards 6% sort of that mix shift also within CL and you know, CLDC.

Greg Hebard (Chief Financial Officer)

UBS Analyst

Thanks, guys.

Operator

Thank you.

The next questions are from Luke Junk with Baird. Please see through your questions.

Baird Analyst

Thanks for taking the follow up. Sorry for the hiccup there. Just in terms of launching off of the 6% plus margin, thought Mike, hoping you could just speak to AI and automation. I know you’ve outlined it as one of your strategic pillars in terms of internal uses of AI especially. And just hoping we could get an update on the internal cadence of using AI in your operations especially. Maybe any focus areas as we’re moving through fiscal 26. Thank you. S

Mike Dastoor (Chief Executive Officer)

Baird Analyst

Cool. I’ll leave it there. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you at this time. I’ll now turn the floor back to Adam Berry for closing remarks.

Adam Berry (Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs)

Thank you for your interest in Jabil. That’s all we have today.

Operator

Thank you. Thank you. This will conclude today’s conference. May I disconnect your lines at this time? We thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day.

This transcript is to be used for informational purposes only. Though Benzinga believes the content to be substantially and directionally correct, Benzinga cannot and does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the content herein. Audio quality, accents and technical issues could impact the exactness and we advise you to refer to source audio files before making any decisions based upon the above.

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