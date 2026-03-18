Jabil Q2 FY26 Earnings Call Transcript

Greetings. Welcome to Jabil’s second quarter fiscal 2026 earning conference call. At this time, all participants will be in listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press Star zero from your telephone keypad. Please note this conference is being recorded. I’ll now turn the conference over to Adam Berry, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs. Thank you Adam. You may now begin.

Hello and welcome to Jabil’s second quarter fiscal 2026 earnings conference call. Joining me on today’s call are Chief Executive Officer Mike Dasher and Chief Financial Officer Greg Herbert. Please note that today’s presentation is being live streamed and during our prepared remarks we will be referencing slides. To view these slides, please visit the Investor relations section of Jabil.com after today’s presentation concludes, a complete recording will be available on our website for playback. In addition, we will be making forward looking statements during this presentation, including, among other things, those regarding the anticipated outlook for our business, such as Our currently expected third quarter and full fiscal year 2026 net revenue and earnings. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions involving risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. An extensive list of these risks and uncertainties is identified in our annual report on Form 10K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2025 and other filings with the SEC. Jabil disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. With that, I’d now like to hand the call over to Greg.

Thank you Adam Good morning everyone and thank you for joining our call today. Our second quarter exceeded expectations on both revenue and core operating margin, driving another step up in core EPS. And while intelligent infrastructure continues to be the primary driver of growth, we were encouraged to see solid performance across other areas of the portfolio as well. In regulated industries, revenue came in about 200 million above our Q2 guide, driven mainly by automotive, with renewables also performing better than expected. In intelligent infrastructure, we were up nearly $300 million above our Q2 guide, driven mainly by cloud and data center infrastructure and networking and communications, and in connected living and digital commerce. Performance was largely in line with expectations. Overall, Q2 was a strong quarter and it provides us with greater confidence in our outlook for the back half of our fiscal year. With that, let’s walk through the numbers for the quarter. Net revenue for Q2 was $8.3 billion, exceeding our outlook for the period, favorable revenue mix and ongoing cost discipline enabled us to achieve core operating income of $436 million and a core operating margin of 5.3% on a Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) basis. Operating income was $374 million and Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) diluted earnings per share was $2.08. Core diluted earnings per share for Q2 was $2.69, reflecting results that were above our expectations for the quarter. Now turning to performance by segment. In the quarter, regulated industries generated $3 billion in revenue, up 10% year over year and well above our outlook in December. The higher year over year revenue was driven by all three end markets. Core operating margin for the segment was 4.8%. Intelligent Infrastructure revenue was $4 billion, up 52% year over year and also ahead of expectations. Growth was broad based across capital equipment, cloud and DCI, and networking and communications. Core operating margin for the segment was 5.7%, up 40 basis points year over year, supported by favorable mix and disciplined execution. Connected Living and Digital Commerce revenue was $1.2 billion, down 8% as expected, reflecting planned program attrition and customer pruning. This was partially offset by continued growth in robotics, advanced warehouse and retail automation. Operating margin for the segment was 4.9%, up 40 basis points year over year. Turning now to cash flow and balance sheet metrics, inventory days for the quarter were 75 net of inventory deposits from customers. Inventory days were 60, consistent with our targeted range of 55 to 60 days. Cash flow from operations in Q2 was $411 million and net capital expenditures were $51 million, resulting in adjusted free cash flow of $360 million for the quarter. This keEPS us well positioned to deliver over $1.3 billion in adjusted free cash flow for the full fiscal year. Our balance sheet remains in excellent shape. We ended Q2 with $1.8 billion in cash and remain fully committed to maintaining our investment grade credit profile. During Q2 we repurchased $300 million of shares under our existing share repurchase authorization. With that, I’ll walk through our guidance for Q3 FY26. Beginning with revenue by segment, we anticipate Regulated industries revenue of $3.1 billion, reflecting some growth in renewables, steady healthcare demand and stabilizing trends in automotive and transport. For Intelligent Infrastructure we expect revenue of $4.2 billion, up 22% year over year, so supported by ongoing demand across cloud and data center infrastructure, advanced networking and communications and capital equipment, and for Connected Living and Digital Commerce we expect revenue of $1.2 billion, down 10% year over year, reflecting continued program transitions and portfolio optimization, partially offset by growth in automation, robotics and advanced retail and warehouse programs. At the enterprise level, total company revenue for Q3 is expected to be in the range of 8.1 billion to $8.9 billion. Core operating income is expected to be in the range of 452 million to $512 million. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) operating income is expected to be in the range of 398 million to $458 million. Core diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $2.83 to $3.23. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $2.36 to $2.76. We expect third quarter net interest expense to be approximately $73 million and full year interest expense to be approximately $280 million. Our core tax rate for Q3 and the full year remained at 21%. Let me close by saying Q2 delivered strong results and we are entering Q3 with solid momentum. Our performance this quarter demonstrates the strength of our diversified portfolio and disciplined execution. As we move through the year, our priorities remain consistent. We remain focused on margin expansion, capital efficiency and sustained cash generation. With that, I will turn the call over to Mike, who will share more on fiscal 2026 in our updated guidance.

Thanks Greg and good morning everyone. Before I get in the quarter, I want to recognize and thank our teams around the world for the focus and execution they continue to show. Jabil’s strong performance in the first half has required a great deal of coordination across customers sites and the supply chain, and I’m sincerely grateful for what the Jabil team continues to do every day. As Greg outlined, the second quarter came in stronger than we had anticipated in December with revenue approximately $500 million above the midpoint of our guidance, which also drove better than expected performances in both core operating margin and core EPS. For me, what was great to see the revenue upside in the quarter was broad based as cloud and data center infrastructure, networking and communications, automotive and renewables all performed ahead of expectations when taking a closer look at the outperformance. Clearly, our Intelligent Infrastructure segment driven by the AI data center build out, continues to be our growth driver in the near term, while the outperformance in areas where we’ve recently seen headwinds such as automotive and transportation and renewables and energy infrastructure suggests to me that those markets have bottomed and are now slowly recovering. And just as importantly, our teams across the organization did an outstanding job by delivering for our customers and converting the stronger demand into higher than expected margins and strong core EPS growth and high free cash flow generation. In summary, Q2 was a strong quarter and is yet another example of our strategy in action. The diversifying model continues to matter and the momentum we’re seeing gives us confidence as we move through the balance of the year. Let me now walk through our updated outlook for fiscal 2026 by segment starting with Intelligent Infrastructure. We now believe our intelligent Infrastructure segment will be approximately $16.5 billion, an increase of $1.1 billion over our previous expectations and 34% growth over fiscal 2025, driven by incremental growth in all three of our end markets. In that segment, we now believe our cloud and DSN infrastructure end market will be $10.4 billion, up approximately $600 million for the year relative to our forecast from 90 days ago, driven primarily by 2 factors. As a reminder, in September we we discuss our intention to retrofit our US based facility on the east coast to support liquid cooled racks, which gives us the flexibility to support both liquid and air cooled configurations. I’m proud to say that those modifications are largely behind us, which means we now have incremental capacity available a bit ahead of schedule and all of this comes at a good time for us as demand continues to outstrip supply for the integration of highly complex racks and servers. And secondly, also within cloud and DCI we’re seeing strong execution regarding the ramp with our second hyperscale customer in Mexico, which is also contributing meaningfully to the stronger outlook along with continued strength in data center power in Memphis. Also, our Hanley acquisition integration is going very well and according to plan. Next, in networking and communications, we now anticipate revenue will be approximately $400 million higher for the year, coming in at $3.1 billion, reflecting stronger demand and exceptional execution across our advanced AI networking programs in India. This momentum is fueled by customers investing in greater high speed interconnect capacity to keep pace with rapidly expanding AI workloads. It’s also worth noting that our outlook for 5G spending is showing signs of recovery in capital equipment. We’re seeing positive momentum in this segment as well, with their outlook for the year now expected to be $100 million higher for the year, coming in at $3 billion. This reflects a combination of strong demand and execution in automated test equipment and more encouraging signs in wafer fab equipment where the demand environment is improving beyond our earlier assumptions. Building on the strong results and positive momentum across the segment, we are further increasing our fiscal 2026 AI related revenue outlook by approximately $1 billion compared to December, bringing the total to roughly $13.1 billion. This now represents a strong increase of 4.46% year over year. I’m really proud of our Intelligent Infrastructure team and their ability to stay ahead of the curve and diversify across data center stack with multiple products, customers and capabilities, which I believe is a key factor in our strong results and outlook for fiscal 2026. Simply put, our approach is delivering real value and is a key differentiator for Jabil. Our holistic strategy here centers and capabilities our customers need versus a product focus. We now have the capability to design and deliver integrated systems at the system level, combining compute, networking, power distribution and advanced cooling all aligned to our customer specific requirements. The theme of integration of capabilities accelerates deployment times and reduces total costs for our customers while leveraging our position as a US Domicile manufacturer, which is exactly what customers want. As demand for AI capacity continues to expand and global uncertainty continues to grow. Moving to regulated industries, we’re seeing some momentum behind the bounce off the bottom for the end markets we play in. For fiscal 2026 we are increasing our regulated outlook by approximately $500 million versus that December view to $12.5 billion in automotive and transport. Our strategy to focus on powertrain agnostic capabilities is working as we continue to win programs on ICE platforms. On a positive note and as I mentioned previously, we’re also beginning to see momentum for EVs mainly outside the US. We are encouraged by what we are seeing, but we are going to stay extremely disciplined in both our outlook and investments regarding EVs in healthcare and packaging. Our business remains both solid and aligned with our expectations for growth as we move in the back half of the fiscal year supported by continued strength in drug delivery platforms including GLP1 and continuous glucose monitors, as well as ongoing demand across diagnostics and minimally invaded technologies. In terms of pipeline for healthcare, our outlook remains solid for this end market with good visibility into program ramps across drug delivery, chronic disease management and other regulated devices. In fiscal 2026 and beyond. We are also seeing improving conditions in renewables recently relative to what we assumed earlier in the year. Again, we’ll stay measured here, but it’s worth highlighting that the mix of solar business has shifted to accommodate both residential and commercial installations, which we believe will create a more sustainable level moving ahead and finally in connected living and digital commerce. Our full year outlook here is largely in line with what we laid out in December, but the story within the segment continues to move in the right direction. While connected living remains more stable. Digital commerce continues to grow driven by broad based trend in automation, robotics and advanced retail and warehouse programs. I believe robotics and physical Artificial Intelligence (AI) represent meaningful long term growth opportunities for Jabil and should become increasingly important contributors to the segment’s performance over the next several years. Given the strength of Q2 and the strong outlook for the back half of the year, we’re increasing a full year outlook for Revenue and Core EPS. For fiscal 2026, we now expect revenues of approximately $34 billion, an increase of approximately $1.6 billion from a prior outlook of $32.4 billion. We’re also raising our full year diluted earnings per share outlook to $12.25, up from $11.55 for the full year. We continue to expect core operating margins of approximately 5.7% and importantly, we still expect adjusted free cash flow of more than $1.3 billion. Even with the higher revenue outlook and the working capital that naturally comes with that growth, we expect to maintain strong cash generation and stay disciplined on capital efficiency as we move ahead. The focus from here does not change for us profitable growth, disciplined mix, margin expansion and strong cash generation. That focus continues to create momentum across the business and allows us to navigate changing market conditions while steadily building long term earnings power. Additionally, as part of our ongoing commitment delivering value to shareholders, we remain focused on on returning capital through share repurchases and other prudent capital allocation strategies. This approach not only reinforces the high level of confidence in our business, but also demonstrates our dedication to enhancing shareholder returns over the long term. Before closing, I want to again thank our teams, customers and suppliers for their commitment and partnership. The consistency in our results is a direct reflection of their efforts and I am grateful for the trust they continue to place in Chabil. As we mark Jabil’s 60th anniversary, it’s also worth taking a moment to reflect on the strong foundation built over decades and the shared commitment that continues to move us forward. We are proud of our history, grateful to everyone who has shaped it, and excited about what lies ahead. With that, I’ll turn the call over to Adam.

Thanks Mike. Before we move into Q and A, allow me to close out with five quick key takeaways. First, we’re exiting the first half with strong momentum. Q2 came in better than expected and the strength was broad based across multiple end markets. Second, intelligent infrastructure continues to perform at a very high level with solid segment margins reflecting strong execution and continued growth. Against that backdrop, demand tied to AI in data centers remains strong and we now expect AI related revenue to grow approximately 46% year over year to $13.1 billion in fiscal 2026. Third, we’re encouraged by what we’re seeing in regulated industries. While health care has remained solid, automotive and renewables are starting to improve off their lows. Moving ahead, we’ll stay disciplined in our approach for these end markets as the recovery continues. Fourth, Connected Living and Digital Commerce is moving in the right direction as our mix within the segment shifts towards automation, robotics and physical AI, which we believe will be a growth driver over time. And finally, all of this supports a stronger outlook for fiscal 26. We’re raising our fiscal 26 revenue outlook and core EPS expectations year over year, while we also continue to expect healthy margins and strong free cash flows as we approach fiscal 27. One last shout out to Jabil happy 60th birthday and operator. We’re now ready for Q and A.

Thank you. We’ll now be conducting a question and answer session. If you’d like to ask a question at this time, please press star1 on your telephone keypad and a confirmation tone indicate your line is in the question queue. You may press star 2 if you’d like to remove your question from the queue. For participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handset before pressing the star keys. Thank you. And our first question is from the line of Ruploo Bhattacharya with Bank of America. Please to see with your questions.

Sure. Thanks. Rufloo. I know this is a critical part of our story, so I’ll try and be as detailed as I can. The intelligent infrastructure growth was really broad based across all three end markets. I think I mentioned on my call cloud and DCI was up approximately 600, networking and comms up about 400 and capital equipment up about 100 million. So the 1.1 billion raise in intelligent infrastructure is quite broad based in Cloud and DCI. The 600 million increase in September we talked about the retrofitting of our site on the east coast of the US to accommodate liquid cooled racks. That would give us the optionality to do both liquid cooled and air cooled servers. It would be sort of backward compatible and future proofed as well. I’m happy to say as I mentioned on the call, that retrofit actually was done sooner than we expected. We’re about two or three months ahead of schedule. And that opened up some capacity on the east coast and that’s flowing through our DCI cloud and DCI line. In addition, if you think about some of the other, the second hyperscaler that we’ve talked about going really well in Mexico, it’s on the AI compute storage ramp there. Some of our power business in Memphis, I think we’ve talked about that in the past. LVMV switchgear and the INRO heat exchanges that we do in Memphis is going extremely well. In fact, we have expansion plans for Memphis again as we’ve talked about in the past. And then if you look at networking and communications, which is up about 400 million, it was really good to see 300 million of that came in from the networking side and 100 million of that came from 5G. I don’t think we’ve talked about 5G in a very long time. And we’re seeing some positive upside there as well. On the networking side, the demand for high speed interconnect continues to expand and we’re looking at both Ethernet related demand, Infiniband related demand, strong execution that we’ve had across our networking programs. All that’s coming across really well. Our sites in India are doing amazingly well and we have some expansion plans for there as well. So networking and communications again, well, sort of spread out. And then last but not least, capital equipment, if you think of the strong demand in capital equipment continues, the rapid sort of evolution that we’re seeing in chip technologies, the high performance computer AI applications continuing to drive demand for testing. So automated test equipment is really doing well. And then if you go beyond that to wafer fab equipment, we’re actually seeing some signs of improvement there as well on the wafer fab equipment just being a little bit more prudent. It appears a little lumpy. So we’re being conservative there and we’ll take our numbers up on the WFP side going forward as we see some level of clear visibility as well. So the 1.1 billion in intelligent infrastructure really well spread out. I think if you look at the AI piece that we talked about, that was a billion dollars year on year, sorry from December Outlook and again, all of that, I’m really pumped up with what’s going on in intelligent infrastructure right now.

Okay, thanks for all the details there. I really appreciate it. As a follow up, can I ask. So looks like, you know, it’s a broad based strength and you raised total company revenue guidance by 1.6 billion, but op margin is still 5.7%. So can you talk about the factors that are going into that Are intelligent infrastructure margins where you would like them at? How much is mix a factor and what are the factors that help drive OP margin to greater than 6% going forward? Maybe in fiscal 27.

So as a reminder, we did take margins up in December by 10 bips. I feel really good about the 5% right now. The 5.7% for the, for the year in FY26. Could it be higher? Sure. I just, I just feel a little sort of. We want to be a little bit more conservative given everything that’s going on in the world with the geopolitics and the uncertainties out there. We’ll update margin guidance in our next quarterly call for sure, but I’ll be surprised if it doesn’t go higher than 5.7% at this stage. But we’re just being a little bit more prudent there as it relates to 6% and beyond. I think we have a really high level of confidence in that 6% for FY27. I think I’ve said this in the past, I feel better about 6% than I have ever done before. I think if you think look at the main drivers for 6%, we’re getting a really good mix of business, not just at the enterprise level where some of the older, not the legacy businesses are coming back. And then within intelligent infrastructure as well, we’re seeing some decent signs of margin improvements there there, particularly as we bring on new capabilities online such as power, such as liquid cooling, et cetera, which are at a higher margin. Silicon photonics will be another one. So I think overall, I think the 6% mix is really good. If you think of the operating leverage on a higher revenue base, we’ve taken up revenues $4 billion this year and that will pay dividends as well. Going forward as we take revenues up, the leverage on that, we’re seeing some better capacity utilization as well. I think last year we’re at 75%. Today we’re coming in at 80%. So that will continue to be a driver of higher margin. And then if you add the acquisition that we made, the Hanley acquisition, that will scale with the intelligent infrastructure business and that is going to be accretive to our margins as well. So all in all, 6% and beyond is highly doable.

Yeah, good morning, Ruploo. Yeah, so on cash, a really strong free cash flow quarter in Q2 of 360 million, we feel really good about the full year guide of 1.3 billion plus. What I would say is with the revenue increase, working capital is slightly expanding. So we are holding our guide to 1.3 plus. But similar to Mike’s comments on margins, we’ll see as the back half progresses, if there’s opportunities to increase on CapEx, the back half, we’ll see CapEx in the one and a half to 2% range. So that will be slightly higher than what we saw in the first half. And overall for the year it will be around 1% of revenue. So feel really good about where we’re allocating our capex and continuing to grow on use of cash as well. We’re still very much committed to our capital allocation framework. 80% of our free cash flow go on the share buybacks. We still feel buybacks remain an excellent use of cash for Jabil as we feel our shares are undervalued and we’ll continue seem to be opportunistic in that area. So again, feeling really good on our leverage. Where we are today, to your question on M and A. Yeah, you know, Today, you know, 20% of our use of cash is for kind of nip and tuck capabilities and we’ve been really, I think, successful with that in the last couple years. But we are at a point in leverage where we could lever up if the right type of MA deal was available to us. So we’re always monitoring that and we’ll be ready and positioned if those opportunities come about.

Yeah, good morning. Thank you very much for taking the questions. First, on the data center and AI market Jabal discussed in prior quarters, being close to winning a new customer or potentially multiple new customers and perhaps another large hyperscaler. I was hoping you could give us an update on where you stand with those efforts and if you could also talk about what Sorts of products and applications you think are most likely where you could see some share gain.

Sure. The business, the wins that we’ve seen, I think we’ve talked about just intelligent infrastructure wins in the past of a second Hyperscaler, we’ve done really well with that. The ramp’s going really, really positively there. I think we’re in close discussions with third hyperscaler. I expect some level of closure within the next few weeks that will be a major contributor for FY27 as well. Our facilities. If you think of, if you think of the expansion that we’re undertaking in Memphis, where we’re adding 1.5 million square feet, that expansion is on track. We’ve talked about North Carolina in the past. We feel really good about filling up North Carolina. I think North Carolina is on track. I think it will be ready by July, August and FY27, we have a whole bunch of customers that are interested in that and we expect again to close on that relatively soon. So overall, the growth that we’re seeing in intelligent infrastructure, the expansion plans, even networking, communication, all of that is going exceedingly well. It’s actually really, really broad based. It’s across the whole portfolio. Portfolio and intelligent infrastructure. And I think I have to give a shout out to our team who’s come up with a strategy on that as well, where it’s a holistic sort of approach. We’re not product based, we’re providing integration at a system level where we look at compute, looking at networking, we’re looking at power, liquid cooling and going cross across the customer’s needs and requirements. It’s not just one siloed sort of approach. So overall it’s going really well is the best way to describe it. I think I mentioned this in the past. I’m really pumped up with what’s going on in intelligent infrastructure and this is nowhere near slowing down. In fact, it’s actually gaining momentum, particularly with all the capabilities and the design and engineering architecture that our team has managed to collate around this.

Supply chain constraints, they are definitely there. They’re getting a little bit tighter. I think you can, if you look at memory, anything with DDR4 and lower is being impacted. One good thing about growth, which is mainly in the intelligent infrastructure piece, is with hyperscalers. Hyperscalers will get their fair share of the allocation and they’re on DDR5 as well. So a different sort of perspective from that angle is some level of PCB constraints that we’re seeing. All in all though, I think the shortages that are out there, our supply chain team, and we’ve demonstrated this in the past, I think they do such a good job in getting components and especially in a constrained market, they’re actually in their elements. I will say we have, we have sort of factored in any supply chain constraints into our guide already. There might be some level of consumer sort of impact. Again, that’s all factored in into our guide at this stage. I don’t see anything major coming out of the Middle east equation. Of course, that continues to go on for months and years. It could have an impact on the consumer again, but overall the summarized version is, yes, there’s constraints, but I think Jabil is doing really well with those constraints.

So can you talk about the outlook for II margins going forward, especially now that you’re ramping other capacity? And then I had a follow up. Sure. So if you look at intelligent infrastructure, you’ve got to think of it as a portfolio. It’s across multiple capabilities. We have the DCI piece, the servers and rack piece which will be at enterprise level margins. But if you look beyond that, where the networking piece, the silicon photonics piece, some of the newer things that we’re playing in, if you look at the power management piece with our LVM gear and the inroad exchange heaters, if you think of the liquid cooling piece, those are at accretive margins. So overall, the trend in margins for intelligent infrastructure I feel will continue to evolve over time and I’m expecting margin accretion for sure in intelligent infrastructure infrastructure going forward. Of course it will take some time to get all of this at scale, but the margins are absolutely moving in the right direction. But are we past the peak drag in like all the manufacturing reconfigurations and capacity coming online? Does that ease in the next couple quarters or is there things I don’t understand about that? No. So I think just to remind everyone, the retrofitting was done mainly to give us the optionality to do liquid cooled racks along with the air cooled racks. We do feel liquid and air will be in the future. There will be a mix move back and forth. So we’re well prepared to do that. All of that retrofitting has now been completed. It was, it wasn’t as we weren’t doing that in multiple locations. It was in us east coast site. And we’re about two or three months ahead of schedule. And that’s one of the reasons we have the confidence to take our numbers up a bit. But retrofit is behind us. I think the retrofit will actually help our business going forward because liquid cooling power is going to be an issue going forward forward. And liquid cooling will play more and more of an integral part in that intelligent infrastructure space and especially in the data center infrastructure end market. Great, that’s helpful. And then just as a follow up,

Thanks. Sure. So let me provide more of a general view on physical AI and where JABIL comes in more so than individual program wins. First of all, I think the physical AI is in its very early commercialization stage. There’s very little real world deployment. Again, depends on what your definition of physical AI is. But costs continue to remain high. Complexity is very high. One good thing about Jabil is we participate at a very early stage. And if I can, there’s almost a meeting of the hardware that we make with the experience that we’re gaining. And what do I mean by that? If you look at the devices and machines that really require AI in the real world, if you think of retail, warehouse robots, autonomous vehicles, drones, industrial automation systems, robotics and humanoids, these are all areas that JABIL already plays in from a hardware standpoint. If you think of all the capabilities that you need to enable to make these what we term as physical AI, its sensors and vision systems, we’re talking about onboard sort of compute and Control hardware, connectivity, power systems, liquid cooling, thermal solutions, motion actuation, related sort of subsystems, complex electro mechanical assemblies. Again all these areas where Jabil has experience and we’ve been doing this and we’ve been doing this for the last few years and I do think today physical AI is like I said in very early commercialization stage. I think it will start getting more and more material over the years as we progress in the evolution of that space. I think the main constraint today is the high cost and complexity and that will come down over time for sure. And I can’t think of anyone better positioned than a Jabil to play in this space. Great, very helpful, thank you.

Hi, thank you. Thanks for taking my questions. Mike, maybe just going back to your earlier comments about the broader opportunities engagements with hyperscalers. Maybe if you can just expand that a bit further in terms of if you’re seeing any opportunities with the NEO clouds, any way to intersect that market, particularly as you maybe look at opportunities both across compute or networking. What are you seeing in terms of your opportunity to intersect the capital spend we are seeing from the new cloud market as well. Any thoughts there? And I have a follow up, thank you.

So we’re seeing really good positive momentum obviously with hyperscalers, but on the NEO cloud side as well, we’re winning business. We’re winning sort of business with high frequency sort of trade requirements as well. It’s well spread out Samik in terms of what we’re going after. And again I go back to the strategy. We’re not focused on individual silos or products. We’re providing system integration at the system level. It’s across the board. We can help with service drags, we can help with power, we can help with liquid cooling, we can help with network switching, silicon protoning. There’s a whole bunch of capabilities that we’re providing and I think what I like about the whole intelligent infrastructure space right now is if you go back three or four years ago, maybe a little bit concentrated today it’s extremely well diversified. It’s diversified with customers, customers is diversified with products. It’s diversified within our capability set. It’s diversified with design, manufacturing at scale, et cetera. So very positive outlook for intelligent infrastructure

and this may be a follow up relative to your capital needs or capex needs going forward. I mean we’ve seen some peers sort of announced pretty significant increases in capex. How do you think we should sort of overall think about the trajectory here in terms of you mentioned demand is continuing to outstrip supply. Is there a lot of pressure to sort of maybe add new facilities in the US from your side and then as you think about sort of capital needs, is there also a need to sort of maybe retrofit more facilities towards liquid cooling rate of 2 air cooled racks? Like how are you thinking about that mix and does that continue to evolve and drive some capital needs on that front as well?

I’ll let Greg answer the capex piece, but before that just on the intelligent infrastructure. The beauty of the intelligent infrastructure business is very asset light. It’s asset light in nature. When we go in, we’re not talking about complex equipment, we’re talking now we’re talking about special flooring. Some of the, some of the capital expenditure we see on the EMS side, you don’t need a lot of that. On the intelligent infrastructure space, I think our expansion plans will obviously continue. There’s definitely a big requirement, but the asset light nature of all our investments actually gives me a lot of comfort and is actually extremely positive for our return on invested capital as well. Greg, I don’t know if you want to add anything.

Hey guys, congrats on another fantastic quarter and happy birthday. I want to give you a chance to talk about regulated industries for a change. So in auto and transport we have actually seen better than expected results and guide this year we’ve heard some negative anecdotes coming out of China EV market which I know historically has been where you’ve been exposed. Just wondering what kind of details you’re seeing within auto if this is programs that are ramping in the back half of the year that you won a while ago and have been delayed or if you’re still seeing better sell through even in China.



So let me just start by talking a little bit about automotive. I think we were heavily invested on the EV side a few years ago. Since then we pivoted our strategy to focus on capabilities on powertrain agnostics or platforms, which means we’re focused on ice, which means we’re focused on hybrids, which means we’re focused on EVs. What we’re seeing with OEMs is they want to go across the platforms. I don’t think they want to have individual. Individual programs. And in silos or buckets, they’re looking for compute modules, etc. That go across all three of the different categories. So that is paying dividends for us. I think we’ll continue to see program wins on the ice side. I talked about EV being actually a positive momentum for us in Q2. You’re right, China is a little bit stronger, slow. But it’s other parts of the world that actually showing some sign of recovery. Again, I did mention in my prepared remarks that we’re going to be very, very conservative and prudent and to be see strong signs. We’ll continue to do so. But overall in Asia, in different parts of. In different parts ex China, we’re definitely seeing some signs of improvement there.

So one of the reasons we’re seeing this sort of shift or increase in demand is more driven by the installs. I think previously there was a lot of focus on residential. We’re now moving to a stage where commercial installations is taking on a much bigger role and I think it’s less tax incentive driven than the residential side. So it is sustainable. Again, we’re being. We’re going to continue to be conservative. We’ve seen renewables move to the right and then come back to the left. So we’re just being a little bit cautious there. But overall it’s sort of. It’s actually a lot more sustainable than one would think given the expiration of tax credits.

Thank you. Sure. So just as history, we acquired the photonics business from Intel a few years ago and that business has done really well for us from a capability standpoint. I think you mentioned cpo. We’re actually developing capabilities across co packaged optics, across neopact optics, co packaged copper. So we’re going beyond just the CO packaged optics and silicon photonics piece. We’re actually at OHC right now this week and we’re demonstrating our system integration capabilities. We’re looking at next gen optics from 800g to 1.6g. We’re looking at the integrated advanced packaging solutions and if you look at the cooling technologies that have to accompany some of these capabilities, we’re well positioned to benefit from that. So all in all, I think if you look at some of the newer technologies that we’re now developing and starting to talk about and showcase at ofc, I feel really good about the whole silicon photonics piece all the time.

Good morning guys. Thanks for taking the question. Just two for me. I know you don’t get asked a lot about sort of the consumer digital commerce business, but given sort of the what appears to be kind of stability in that business relative to where you thought it would be, you know, three months ago and even six months ago, can you give us a sense for how you’re thinking about sort of that, you know, at least feels like a positive trajectory in that business relative to expectations a couple of months or even a couple of quarters ago? And then I’ll give you my second question, you know, at the same time, Greg, so when we think about that business holistically, is there anything in that business that you know is inflecting higher that’s going to drive better profitability, you know, whether it’s in sort of warehouse automation, digital commerce, Just trying to get a sense for how we should think about the margin trajectory of that business relative to the strength that you’ve seen in like Intelligent edge, intelligent infrastructure and regulated.

So digital commerce will continue to be with puts and takes. Obviously if you think of some of some of the areas that we play in retail automation in particular, where we have digital shelf labels, shelf data and analytics look at, in the retail sort of sphere, you look at the checkout or on the go, point of sale devices, handheld scanners, et cetera, those will move around a little bit. They’ll be up, they’ll be down. The areas that I feel really good about is the warehouse automation. If you think about warehouse automation in the early stage was AGVs and AMRs. We’ve been playing in that for a while. Today it’s entire complex automated storage and retrieval systems. We’re playing in that. I expect this part of the business to continue to grow at double digits. And then the one that we, that I talked about a little bit earlier was the robotics humanoids piece. We started playing on the whole humanoids piece at a very early stage. And if you think of all the capabilities that we’ve developed over that time frame that will come together, it’s going to be more a thing of the future. But when it hits, especially when the costs start coming down, I think the whole physical AI piece where it just won’t be a dumb robot or humanoid, it’ll be an intelligent humanoid that’s coming at some point in time and we’re really well positioned to play in that as well. So digital commerce is actually, I do expect digital commerce to continue to grow at double digits going forward. Yeah.

Yeah. So I think the whole 6% is the diversified mix. So it’s much bigger than digital commerce. Obviously we’re seeing some of the regulated markets making a comeback. We’re seeing our capacity utilization go up. We’re seeing intelligent infrastructure, pure scale and volume that’s coming through, which will create some leverage as well. So it’s one of the points that will drive us to 6% and beyond, by the way. We’re not happy. We’re just looking at 6%. That’s not the area of focus anymore. It’s how do we go beyond 6% is where the management team is focused on right now. Great.

ure. So what? We’ve been using AI in our operations for a while now, even before AI was actually a thing. I think that usage is just getting deeper and deeper in terms of inspections, in terms of quality, in terms of corrective actions. If you think about the breadth of operational experience that we have in our manufacturing sites, I think we have coverage for most problems in the world in manufacturing, and we have a solution for each of those problems. And the whole database, the actual. The actual corrective actions that we can take in one place based on learning from another site and the way AI facilitates that is actually a big thing as well. And then if you add AI at a corporate level within the functions, et cetera, that’s going reasonably well. So AI will continue to be something that we focus on. It’s AI for internal consumption is the best way. I describe that to the team here and it’s going really well, is what I can say.