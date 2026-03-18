General Mills Q3 FY26 Earnings Call Transcript

General Mills, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIS) reported third-quarter financial results before the market open on Wednesday. The transcript from the company’s third-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
- General Mills shares are approaching critical lows. Why are GIS shares at support?
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Operator
Jeff Siemon (Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance)
Jeff Harmening (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Operator
As a reminder to ask a question, please press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. Our first question comes from Andrew Lazar from Barclays. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Barclays Analyst
Jeff Harmening (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Barclays Analyst
Got it. Okay, thanks for that. And then price mix obviously in your categories I think has continued to be positive despite some of your price investments. I guess. What have you seen competitively in your key categories? Sort of along these lines, following your own price investments. Thanks so much.
Kofi Bruce (Chief Financial Officer)
Barclays Analyst
Thank you.
Operator
Our next question comes from Leah Jordan from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Goldman Sachs Analyst
Hi. Thank you. Good morning. Just kind of building on some of that. You called out the step up in innovation this year. Just can you talk about how that’s been resonating so far? How is the growth tracking for new products versus the 25% goal that you had stated previously? And as we look ahead, I know you called out strong seasonal events for 4Q. What should we be looking for? Or any early commentary on 27 as well.
Jeff Harmening (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. Yeah, overall I would say, you know, we’re really pleased with our innovation and we’re tracking at about 25%, maybe a little higher in North America retail and between 20 and 25% for the portfolio in aggregate. And I’m really pleased with what we’ve seen out of nar. So maybe I have Dana get kind of give a little bit of color on kind of what’s resonating.
Dana McNabb (Group President of North America Retail and North America PET)
Goldman Sachs Analyst
Okay, great. Thank you. And then just a follow up on Love Made Fresh, you called out an acceleration in recent weeks after some of the changes that you plan to make that you highlighted previously at Cagny. Just any more color on the detail of the magnitude of that acceleration, how we should think about further distribution growth from here. And then also an update on how your on shelf availability is tracking. I know that’s been an area of focus for you guys.
Dana McNabb (Group President of North America Retail and North America PET)
Goldman Sachs Analyst
Very helpful. Thank you.
Operator
Our next question comes from David Palmer from Evercore ISI. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Evercore ISI Analyst
Kofi Bruce (Chief Financial Officer)
Evercore ISI Analyst
Thank you.
Operator
Our next question comes from Michael Lavery from Piper Sandler. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Piper Sandler Analyst
Kofi Bruce (Chief Financial Officer)
Piper Sandler Analyst
Kofi Bruce (Chief Financial Officer)
Piper Sandler Analyst
Okay, great. Thanks so much.
Kofi Bruce (Chief Financial Officer)
You bet.
Operator
Our next question comes from Alexia Howard from Alliance Bernstein. Please go ahead. Your line is open. Good morning, everyone.
Alliance Bernstein Analyst
Can I ask about the food service weakness this time around? You mentioned bakery flour volumes. Is that something that’s likely to persist and what does it tell us about some of those category or channel dynamics in that segment?
Jeff Harmening (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Alliance Bernstein Analyst
Got it. And then can I follow up on Love Made Fresh? You obviously had the 5,000 cooler goal for the end of January which I think you hit and it’s probably a little bit above that now. Is there another milestone a few months down the road in terms of additional distribution that you can share or at the moment is the focus on getting the turns up before you have another big move forward on the distribution side?
Jeff Harmening (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Alliance Bernstein Analyst
Great. Thank you very much. I’ll pass it on.
Operator
Our next question comes from Robert Moscow from TD Cowan. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
TD Cowen Analyst
Hi. Thanks for the question, Dana and Jeff. I was hoping to dive into the high single digit decline in snacks. The salty snacks segment of the market has become much more competitive with price cuts and innovation. And I wanted to know if some of that’s just adjacent to you, but do you think that’s carving into your your brands at all and what gets us back to growth in that segment?
Dana McNabb (Group President of North America Retail and North America PET)
Jeff Harmening (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
TD Cowen Analyst
Got it. Thank you.
Operator
Our next question comes from Scott Marks from Jefferies. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Jefferies Analyst
Hey, good morning all. Thank you very much for taking our questions. First thing I wanted to ask about is some of the inventory, the retailer inventory adjustments that you called out. Could you just help us understand a little bit, you know, what parts of the NAR and pet business were impacted and then how we should be thinking about the reversal in each of those segments for fiscal Q4.
Dana McNabb (Group President of North America Retail and North America PET)
Jefferies Analyst
Understood, thanks for that. And then just wanted to ask a little bit about the guide. Obviously holding the guide implies maybe, maybe a fairly wide range for Q4. So just wondering if you can help us understand maybe the swing factors that could push push results towards one end or the other.
Dana McNabb (Group President of North America Retail and North America PET)
Jefferies Analyst
Understood. Thanks very much. You bet.
Operator
Our next question comes from Peter Galbo from Bank of America. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Bank of America Analyst
Hey guys, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. Kofi, just back to the question around inflation for next year. I know it’s probably still a little too early to know fully, but a couple of your peers have called out freight as a potential headwind and I think freight even outside of what’s happened in diesel. So maybe you just comment on what you’re seeing in terms of driver tightness or anything that might be a potential hiccup on that side.
Kofi Bruce (Chief Financial Officer)
Okay, fair enough. And Jeff, maybe just I didn’t get a lot of airtime, but the decision on Brazil, I don’t think it comes as a huge surprise, but maybe you can just provide a few more details into just the thinking to kind of exit the market and what drove the decision, you know, this time. Thanks.
Jeff Harmening (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Okay, thanks very much, Julian. I think that’s all the time we have this morning, so I think we should wrap there. Thanks, everyone, for the good questions and discussion, and we look forward to speaking with you over the course of the coming quarters.
Operator
This concludes today’s conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.
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