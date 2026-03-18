Why Is Oklo Stock Falling Wednesday?

Earnings Snapshot

Oklo reported a loss of 27 cents per share for the fourth quarter, missing analyst estimates for a loss of 16 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

The pre-revenue company reported operating losses of $139.3 million in 2025. Oklo said it expects substantial, ongoing operating costs as it builds out powerhouses and fuel fabrication facilities, secures fuel supply, and scales its radioisotope business.

Oklo said it expects total cash used in operating expenses for 2026 to be in the range of $80 million to $100 million and total cash used in investing activities to be in the range of $350 million to $450 million.

DOE Approval And Growth Outlook

Alongside the earnings release, Oklo said the U.S. Department of Energy approved its Nuclear Safety Design Agreement for Atomic Alchemy's Groves Isotopes Test Reactor in Texas under the DOE's Reactor Pilot Program.

“With DOE’s approval, we are making meaningful progress in the development of this isotope facility,” said Jacob DeWitte, co-founder and CEO of Oklo.

“This plant will help us gather critical data, refine our processes, and apply those lessons to subsequent licensing submissions and future deployments.”

Technical Analysis

Oklo is trading 4.5% below its 20-day SMA and 31.4% below its 100-day SMA. This keeps the intermediate trend pointed lower despite a recent bounce from March lows. Shares are up 132.63% over 12 months but remain closer to the 52-week low than the high.

RSI is at 43.52, sitting in neutral territory after a sharp drawdown. MACD is at -3.8937, above the signal line of -4.3073. This suggests easing downside momentum, though the overall trend remains pressured. RSI in the 30–50 range with bullish MACD indicates momentum leaning bullish.

Key Resistance : $70.00

: $70.00 Key Support: $56.50

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock has a Buy Rating and an average price target of $107.24 (high: $175.00, low: $44.00) from 42 analysts. Recent analyst moves include:

HC Wainwright & Co. : Buy (Maintains Target to $90.00) (Mar. 18)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $90.00) (Mar. 18) Needham : Buy (Lowers Target to $73.00) (Mar. 18)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $73.00) (Mar. 18) Barclays: Overweight (Lowers Target to $82.00) (Feb. 24)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Oklo, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 89.21) — The stock screens as a strong momentum name versus the broader market, even with the recent pullback.

The Verdict: Oklo's Benzinga Edge signal highlights a momentum-driven profile, with emphasis on trend signals over other factors. Long-term traders may watch moving averages and the $56.50 support as sentiment adjusts to cash-use outlook.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because OKLO carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

OKLO Price Action: Oklo shares were down 0.99% at $59.93 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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