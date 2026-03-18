The company reported:

Quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $2.69, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.51.

Quarterly net revenue of $8.28 billion, down by 23.1% year-over-year (Y/Y), outpaced the analyst consensus estimate of $7.74 billion.

Cash and equivalents of $1.83 billion.

Segment Performance

Regulated Industries revenue grew 10% Y/Y, and Intelligent Infrastructure revenue climbed by 52% Y/Y. However, Connected Living & Digital Commerce revenue decreased by 8% Y/Y.

Jabil's core EBITDA as of quarter end was $581 million, up from $488 million a year ago.

CEO Mike Dastoor highlighted continued momentum in Intelligent Infrastructure, supported by strong demand across cloud, data centers, networking, communications, and capital equipment, as well as better-than-expected improvement in the automotive and renewable segments.

He added that the company is raising its fiscal 2026 revenue and earnings outlook due to strong performance and improved confidence in the second half of the year.

Jabil Outlook

Jabil expects fiscal third-quarter 2026 net revenue of $8.100 billion-$8.900 billion compared to the analyst estimate of $8.037 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.83-$3.23 against the consensus estimate of $2.89.

The company, known for leveraging advanced technologies such as AI and automation to improve manufacturing and supply chain operations, projects fiscal 2026 net revenue of $34 billion (up from prior forecast of $32.40 billion). The analyst consensus is $32.71 billion.

Adjusted EPS is $12.25 (up from previous guidance of $11.55), versus the consensus estimate of $11.67.

JBL Price Action: Jabil shares were down 1.35% at $258.81 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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