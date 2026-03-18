Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Jabil sign logo. Jabil Inc. is an American company providing supply chain and logistic services and design engineering services
March 18, 2026 8:34 AM 2 min read

Jabil Hikes 2026 Forecast As 'Secret' AI Business Takes Center Stage

The company reported:

  • Quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $2.69, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.51. 
  • Quarterly net revenue of $8.28 billion, down by 23.1% year-over-year (Y/Y), outpaced the analyst consensus estimate of $7.74 billion.
  • Cash and equivalents of $1.83 billion.

Segment Performance

Regulated Industries revenue grew 10% Y/Y, and Intelligent Infrastructure revenue climbed by 52% Y/Y. However, Connected Living & Digital Commerce revenue decreased by 8% Y/Y.

Jabil's core EBITDA as of quarter end was $581 million, up from $488 million a year ago.

CEO Mike Dastoor highlighted continued momentum in Intelligent Infrastructure, supported by strong demand across cloud, data centers, networking, communications, and capital equipment, as well as better-than-expected improvement in the automotive and renewable segments.

He added that the company is raising its fiscal 2026 revenue and earnings outlook due to strong performance and improved confidence in the second half of the year.

Jabil Outlook

Jabil expects fiscal third-quarter 2026 net revenue of $8.100 billion-$8.900 billion compared to the analyst estimate of $8.037 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.83-$3.23 against the consensus estimate of $2.89.

The company, known for leveraging advanced technologies such as AI and automation to improve manufacturing and supply chain operations, projects fiscal 2026 net revenue of $34 billion (up from prior forecast of $32.40 billion). The analyst consensus is $32.71 billion.

Adjusted EPS is $12.25 (up from previous guidance of $11.55), versus the consensus estimate of $11.67.

JBL Price Action: Jabil shares were down 1.35% at $258.81 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved