Lululemon Stock Under Pressure From Founder Concerns, Weak Outlook

Lululemon Guidance Disappoints

lululemon reported quarterly earnings of $5.01 per share, surpassing the consensus estimate of $4.79, while quarterly revenue reached $3.64 billion, exceeding analyst expectations of $3.59 billion.

However, the company's outlook for fiscal 2026 projected earnings between $12.10 and $12.30 per share, which is below the analyst estimate of $12.67, and revenue expectations of $11.35 billion to $11.5 billion also fell short of the $11.53 billion estimate.

Meghan Frank, Interim Co-CEO and CFO, commented on Tuesday, "As we begin our new fiscal year, we are focused on executing on our action plan, offering new and differentiated products to our guests, and elevating their experiences with Lululemon."

"Driving improvement in our full-price sales over the course of 2026 is also a key priority, particularly in North America, and will enable us to enhance our brand health and deliver long-term growth and value creation for shareholders," Frank added.

Board Expansion And Founder Concerns

lululemon on Tuesday appointed Chip Bergh, former CEO of Levi Strauss & Co., to its board, as founder Chip Wilson publicly pressed leadership for greater accountability ahead of the company's fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results.

Discounting Strategy Raises Brand Concerns

Wilson, one of the company's largest shareholders, argued that lululemon continues to face a longstanding issue — a disconnect between its creative engine and the board's understanding of brand-building fundamentals.

A key concern highlighted by Wilson on Tuesday is the company's reliance on discounting to offset declining North America store performance.

Wilson also pointed to what he described as a "stale and predictable" product strategy, echoing prior remarks from Meghan Frank.

Operational Missteps

The founder further cited repeated product missteps, including issues tied to launches such as "Get Low" and "Breezethrough."

He urged the company to disclose lessons learned from unsuccessful category expansions, including jeans, cosmetics and running shoes, as part of rebuilding investor confidence.

Lululemon Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions:

The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $199.89. Recent analyst moves include:

Evercore ISI Group : In-Line (Lowers Target to $175.00) (Mar. 16)

: In-Line (Lowers Target to $175.00) (Mar. 16) BTIG : Buy (Lowers Target to $250.00) (Mar. 12)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $250.00) (Mar. 12) Goldman Sachs: Neutral (Lowers Target to $184.00) (Mar. 11)

Benzinga Edge: Value 77.28, Momentum 9.16

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for lululemon athletica, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : 77.28 — The stock is considered to have a strong value proposition relative to peers.

: 77.28 — The stock is considered to have a strong value proposition relative to peers. Quality : 12.81 — Indicates potential concerns regarding the company's quality metrics.

: 12.81 — Indicates potential concerns regarding the company's quality metrics. Momentum: 9.16 — Reflects weak momentum in the stock's performance.

The Verdict: Lululemon Athletica's Benzinga Edge signal reveals a mixed profile, with strong value metrics but weak momentum and quality scores, suggesting that while the stock may be undervalued, it faces challenges in maintaining performance momentum.

LULU Stock Price Activity: Lululemon Athletica shares were down 2.24% at $155.70 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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