Oklo stock is trending after earnings. Why is OKLO stock on investor radars?

Oklo Misses EPS Expectations In Q4

Oklo reported a loss of 27 cents per share for the fourth quarter, missing analyst estimates for a loss of 16 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

The pre-revenue company reported operating losses of $139.3 million in 2025. Oklo noted that it expects “significant ongoing operating expenditures” will be necessary to develop powerhouses and fuel fabrication facilities, acquire fuel for powerhouses and expand its radioisotope business.

Oklo said it expects total cash used in operating expenses for 2026 to be in the range of $80 million to $100 million and total cash used in investing activities to be in the range of $350 million to $450 million.

Oklo ended the period with approximately $788.45 million of cash and cash equivalents and $439.53 million of marketable securities.

In connection with earnings, Oklo announced the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) approved its Nuclear Safety Design Agreement (NSDA) for Atomic Alchemy’s Groves Isotopes Test Reactor in Texas under the DOE’s Reactor Pilot Program.

“With DOE’s approval, we are making meaningful progress in the development of this isotope facility,” said Jacob DeWitte, co-founder and CEO of Oklo. “This plant will help us gather critical data, refine our processes, and apply those lessons to subsequent licensing submissions and future deployments.”

Oklo broke ground on its first Aurora powerhouse in September. The company said that it continues to target the deployment of its first powerhouse in 2028.

Oklo’s management team will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call at 5 p.m. ET.

OKLO Shares Fall In Extended Trading

OKLO Price Action: Oklo shares were down 0.82% in after-hours Tuesday, trading at $60.15 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

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