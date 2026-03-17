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Cannabis Earnings
March 17, 2026 4:37 PM 1 min read

High Tide Gets Lit After Q1 Earnings: Details

The Details: High Tide reported quarterly earnings of one cent per share, in line with the analyst consensus estimate.

Quarterly revenue clocked in at $127.9 million which beat the Street estimate of $127.15 million was a 27.53% increase over $100.293 million from the same period last year.

High Tide generated $2.9 million in free cash flow in the three months ended Jan. 31, 2026, an improvement from a loss of $1.9 million year-over-year, and $1.3 million sequentially. During the past four quarters, the company has generated $16.8 million in free cash flow.

“We delivered another quarter of solid results, highlighted by record revenue, record gross profit, and positive free cash flow,” said CEO Raj Grover.

“Our innovative discount club model, built around customer loyalty, continues to be the backbone of our success,” Grover added.

HITI Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, High Tide stock gained 7.63% to $2.68 in Tuesday's extended trading.  

Photo: Shutterstock

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